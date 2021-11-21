India lead the three-match T20I series 2-0 against T20 World Cup 2021 runners-up New Zealand. The Rohit Sharma-led side has already won the series but will eye for a clean sweep on Sunday when the two sides face off in the final T20I at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata. Meanwhile, veteran Pakistan wicketkeeper-batsman Kamran Akmal praised Team India for their splendid showing against the Blackcaps, especially after their poor outing in the recently-concluded T20 World Cup.

The Indian team has rested some of its key three-format players like Virat Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah and Ravindra Jadeja for this series ahead of the full tour of South Africa next month.

Kamran Akmal lauded the Indian team management and said this is the right way to manage workload.

"Good win for Team India with new players against the team who had recently played in the final of T20 World Cup. No other team does that but India have a great pool of players and they are setting up the players for South Africa tour and the management are also handling workload pretty well," said Kamran Akmal on his YouTube channel.

The wicket-keeper batter also praised Rohit Sharma's leadership skills and said the opener has been aggressive while captaining the Indian team against New Zealand.

"Brilliant captaincy from Rohit Sharma and he has been aggressive in the same way he bats. India are playing really well. Good start for both skipper (Rohit) and coach (Rahul Dravid).

In the absence of the star names, Indian selectors have included a few fresh faces like Harshal Patel, Avesh Khan, Ruturaj Gaikwad and Venkatesh Iyer in the squad.

Out of these, Harshal and Venkatesh made their debuts in the ongoing series. Harshal was adjudged as the player of the match on his debut during the second T20I in Ranchi.

The last time these two sides met in a bilateral T20I series was back in 2020 in New Zealand where the Virat Kohli-led side had whitewashed the Kiwis in a five-match series.

With a different captain calling the shots, the Indian team will hope for a second consecutive whitewash over New Zealand in T20Is.