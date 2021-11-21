On Sunday morning, fans and followers of Virat Kohli were treated to an adorable photo of the cricketer and his wife Anushka Sharma. Virat Kohli shared an image of the couple on the microblogging app Koo, and captioned the post, "My rock", with a red heart emoji. In the photo, Virat and Anushka can be seen twinning in white tee shirts. While Virat has a poker-faced expression, Anushka appears to be half pouting. Within 45 minutes of sharing the photo, over 600 people had already liked the post.

Here's the post:

The comments section was flooded with responses, with several people praising the power couple. Most of the comments ranged from "nice pic" to "lovely" and "superb" to "amazing".

One user wrote, "All-time favourite," and used the hashtag, 'virushka'.

Another wished the couple the best.

A third user even had a word of advice for Virat and the way he should bat. "Bat freely and remind your talent once again to this world," wrote the user.

A fan of Virat also wrote, "Chata hu ki aap ki captain raho (I want only you to remain the captain)", and added couple of emojis of a pensive and sad face.

A couple of days ago, in another post on Koo, Virat wrote a lengthy message for his Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) teammate AB de Villiers, who announced his retirement from all cricket.

Virat wrote that he would always be de Villiers' "number 1 fan" and added that the "Chinnaswamy Stadium will miss cheering for you". The M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru is RCB's home ground.

Virat joined Koo in October 2021, and has so far got 1.34 lakh followers.

Promoted

After India's exit at the ICC T20 World Cup, Virat Kohli's Team India T20I captaincy came to an end. He has been rested for the ongoing three-match T20I series against New Zealand, and the first Test.

He will return to lead the Indian team in the second Test against New Zealand, to be played at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai from December 3.