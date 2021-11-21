Rohit Sharma-captained Team India will look to end the series on a high and ensure a series whitewash over New Zealand at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Sunday. The team management could also look towards the bench and make a few changes with the series already sealed. Top performers like KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant and Ravichandran Ashwin may well be given some much-needed rest after a hectic schedule which saw them play a full-fledged England tour, the second phase of the Indian Premier League 2021 in the UAE, the T20 World Cup followed by the ongoing series at home. Opener Ruturaj Gaikwad could make his debut for India along with pacer Avesh Khan. Both the players performed brilliantly for their respective franchises in IPL 2021.

Ruturaj Gaikwad: The right-hand batter garnered widespread praise after some fine performances for Chennai Super Kings (CSK). The consistent outings helped him get a place in the India squad and now he could be handed an international debut in the third T20I.

Rohit Sharma: Rohit has handled the responsibility as the full-time T20I captain of India in style, winning both tosses and then wrapping up the match. He also showcased good form in his debut series win as captain of the national side.

Suryakumar Yadav: Suryakumar had a rare failure in the second match but that shouldn't bother him too much. Known for his consistency, Suryakumar is expected to get going and regain his touch which he displayed in the first match.

Ishan Kishan: Kishan can take Pant's place in the side for the final game as the latter has been playing non-stop cricket this season. A much-needed rest can provide a good opportunity for Kishan, who showed what he is capable of in the beginning phase of the T20 World Cup.

Shreyas Iyer: Iyer has so far failed to get a footing after making the cut into the side post injury. However, the team management can stick with the former Delhi Capitals (DC) captain in order to impart some missing confidence that has been lacking in Iyer's batting.

Venkatesh Iyer: Venkatesh is still early in his career in the international arena and coach Rahul Dravid would like to give him a full series and test him out in Kolkata as well. He showed signs of aggression from the word go in both games but is yet to make a big contribution. His bowling abilities can be on display in the final game.

Axar Patel: Axar's spell of one wicket in four overs giving away 26 runs, was full of confidence and guile. He bowled tight lines and lengths and made the batters think twice before dancing down the track. He also varied his pace cleverly throughout the spell.

Yuzvendra Chahal: Chahal has been out of favour for quite a while now and despite being one of India's best T20I bowlers, Chahal finds himself warming the bench. Chahal can have a huge part to play with long boundaries at Eden Garden.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar: Bhuvneshwar has bounced back from a terrible T20 World Cup 2021 tournament and has shown glimpses of getting to his best. He has swung the ball both ways and troubled the batters in the powerplay overs.

Promoted

Avesh Khan: Avesh could be given his India debut after performing brilliantly in IPL for Delhi Capitals. With Deepak Chahar failing to impress in both games so far, Avesh can expect his first game for the national side to be in Kolkata.

Harshal Patel: Harshal has taken no time in adjusting to international cricket after ending up as the Purple Cap holder in IPL 2021 with 32 wickets. He won the player of the match in Ranchi and is expected to make the final XI again.