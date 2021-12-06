India on Monday defeated New Zealand by a massive 372-run margin in the second and final Test at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai to seal the series 1-0. With this win, India also leapfrogged New Zealand to go top of the ICC Test Team Rankings. Mayank Agarwal starred with the bat (150 and 62) while Ravichandran Ashwin was the pick of the bowlers (4/8 and 4/34) for the hosts as the Virat Kohli-Rahul Dravid era got off a winning start at home.

Also, India ended New Zealand's 10-game unbeaten run in the longer formats

Several current and former cricketers took to Twitter on Monday and lauded Team India on registering a famous win.

Here's how Twitter reacted to India's massive win over New Zealand:

"Resounding win for India in their own backyard, comprehensively outclassed New Zealand on a track with turn and bounce. Complete all-round effort with Mayank and Ashwin leading the way, one does feel for history-maker Ajaz," former India batter VVS Laxman wrote on Twitter.

"Well done Team India. Another comprehensive win at home. Many positives in the test match , but the best was to see Mayank Agarwal back at his best," former India opener Virender Sehwag tweeted.

"Top series win and what a fantastic performance from the boys. Absolutely brilliant," India spinner Kuldeep Yadav, who was not a part of the squad, captioned a picture on Twitter.

"A solid performance at the Wankhede. Proud of the boys as they win the game and the series with the biggest our ever victory in Test Cricket, by runs @BCCI," Rishabh Pant, who was rested for the series, hailed his teammates.

"Congratulations and well deserved boys," veteran batter Shikhar Dhawan wrote.

India will now take on South Africa in a three-match Test series, starting December 26 followed by a three-match ODI series.