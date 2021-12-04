The Wankhede crowd in Mumbai were left disappointed by a LBW decision that saw the back of returning captain Virat Kohli for a duck on the first day of the second Test vs New Zealand. Umpire Virender Sharma's decision did raise some eyebrows as replays showed the delivery from spinner Ajaz Patel had struck Kohli's bat and pad, almost at the same time. A collective sigh went around the stadium and the tension was palpable as Kohli made the slow walk towards the Indian dressing room. Kohli's dismissal sparked a hilarious meme fest, involving umpire Virender Sharma as he was criticised for his decision.

Some of the memes targeted the third umpire, while some involved Ajinkya Rahane and some even mocked Kohli's reaction to getting out.

Here are some of the memes:

Promoted

"If SBI stocks go down Virat Kohli is the reason."

If SBI stocks goes down Virat Kohli is the reason. pic.twitter.com/l78DjLddHz — Savage (@CutestFunniest) December 3, 2021

"Today #IndvsNZtest Virendra Sharma again....#ViratKohli #viratkholi #Virendrasharma #umpire Virendra Sharma while Umpiring:"

"What the worst ever decision by Mr Virender Sharma. After seeing end number of times in my opinion it was 100% bat first but don't know what was wrong. Doing there.#ViratKohli #unlucky."

What the worst ever decision by Mr Virender Sharma.

After seeing end number of times in my opinion it was 100% bat first but don't know what was ump. Doing there.#ViratKohli #unlucky pic.twitter.com/AElr3FIJ2n — Patel Neel (@086Neel) December 3, 2021

"Wankhede crowd booing the umpires as they come out after the Tea."

Wankhede crowd booing the umpires as they come out after the Tea. pic.twitter.com/YeIxVrx9xz — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) December 3, 2021

"Today real third umpire:"

Today real third umpire : pic.twitter.com/hJS2inTi2a — Sai (@akakrcb6) December 3, 2021

"If ''YOU CAN'T BREAK A BROKEN HEART'' Had a face : #ViratKohli NOT OUT #umpire #VirenderSharma."

Mayank Agarwal compensated for Kohli's early dismissal as the opener went on to score a fabulous hundred and guide India to a respectable total at Stumps on Day 1.

Ajaz Patel ended the day with four wickets as he bamboozled the home team batters with his guile and clever change of pace.