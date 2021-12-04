Former India cricketer Pragyan Ojha had a unique take on India captain Virat Kohli's dismissal, which was one of the most talked about moments on Day 1 of the India vs New Zealand second Test in Mumbai. Kohli was given out LBW by the on-field umpire and the third umpire after finding "no conclusive evidence" decided not to overturn the decision. The cricketing fraternity was left divided on the incident. Many believed Kohli hit the ball before it his pads but there were a few like Simon Doull who believed the "right process" had been followed by the third umpire.

Ojha, however had a different take in describing the events. Referring third umpire Virender Sharma's name, the former India left-arm spinner wrote: "#VirenderSharma bhool gaye ki duniya main sirf ek #virendersehwag.... Who's boldness we love! #ViratKohli #IndvsNZtest," on his Koo handle.

It all transpired in the 30th over of the Indian innings when Ajaz Patel foxed Kohli with straighter one. Umpire Anil Chaudhary had no doubts in his mind that it was pad first as he was quick to raise his finger.

The star batter, who returned to lead the side after he stepped down as the T20I captain and took a short break, asked for a review of the LBW decision.

TV umpire Virender Sharma watched several replays, some angles of which suggested the ball could have hit the bat first.

He was heard saying, "Ball and bat and pad appears to be together. I don't have any conclusive evidence to overturn that."

The decision came at a crucial juncture with Patel, who got all four Indian wickets, getting two scalps in one over as India slipped to 80-3 after a solid opening stand.

Mayank Agarwal hit an unbeaten century to rescue India, leaving them on 221-4 at the close of play on a weather-affected day at the Wankhede Stadium.