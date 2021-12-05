After becoming only the third player in the history of Test cricket to claim all 10 wickets in an innings, Ajaz Patel continued his impressive showing on Day 3 of the second Test match against India in Mumbai. Patel dismissed four Indian batters in the second innings as he ended with match figures of 14 wickets for 225 runs. The astonishing figures surpassed English pacer Ian Botham's record of picking up the most wickets against India in a Test match. Botham led the list with match figures of 13 wickets for 106 runs, which he claimed in 1980. Ajaz Patel's left-arm off-spin bamboozled the Indian batters who failed to pick his clever changes of pace.

The Mumbai-born spinner overcame the likes of Australia's Steve O'Keefe who had registered figures of 12-70 in a Test in 2021.

Pakistan's Fazal Mahmood, pacer Andy Roberts, Alan Davidson, Bruce Reid, Allan Donald, Geoff DyMock made up the rest of the list who all claimed 12 wickets in a Test vs India on separate occasions.

Ajaz now sits at the top of the tree after a breathtaking performance in the second Test.

On Day 2, Ajaz followed in the footsteps of Jim Laker's 10 wickets in the 1956 Ashes Test vs Australia and Anil Kumble's exceptional feat of a 10 wicket-haul against Pakistan in Delhi in 1999.

Apart from Ajaz, Rachin Ravindra took three wickets as Virat Kohli declared the Indian innings at 276 for the loss of seven wickets. Mayank Agarwal again showcased his class at the top of the innings as he finished as the top-scorer with a brilliant knock of 62 runs.