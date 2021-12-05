India vs New Zealand 2nd Test, Day 3 Live:India were at 69/0 at stumps on Day 2 and have a lead of 332 runs over New Zealand in the Mumbai Test. India openers in the second innings- Mayank Agarwal and Cheteshwar Pujara had batted brilliantly till now and had dominated the Kiwi bowlers on the pitch where the visitors were bowled out for 62 runs in the first innings. Ravichandran Ashwin was the pick of the bowler for India in the first innings with his figures of 4/8 while Mohammed Siraj picked three wickets. New Zealand batting might have crumbled but the match will be remembered for their top-class spinner Ajaz Patel who became just the third bowler to take all 10 wickets in an innings. Ajaz achieved the feat during the first innings of the Indian batting. (IND vs NZ SCORECARD 2nd Test Day 3)

Here are the Live Updates of India vs New Zealand 2nd Test Match Straight From Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai