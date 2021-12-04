It was a happy homecoming for Mumbai-born New Zealand spinner Ajaz Patel as he took all 10 wickets during India's first innings of the ongoing second Test at the Wankhede Stadium on Saturday. He became only the third player to take all 10 wickets in an innings after England's Jim Laker (vs Australia in 1956) and India's Anil Kumble (vs Pakistan in 1999). His efforts helped the visitors to bowl out India for 325 with Mayank Agarwal top-scoring with a sublime 150, his fourth ton in the longest format.

Aiming to put a competitive first innings total on the board, the Kiwis, however, were bowled out for a paltry of 62 runs and their joy was short-lived.

Mohammed Siraj removed three of New Zealand's top-four batters, before Ravichandran Ashwin cleaned the middle-order and tail to register a four-for.

Also, this was the lowest total by a team against India in India in the longest format of the game, the previous being 79 -- by South Africa in the 2015 Nagpur Test.

Baffled by New Zealand's debacle, former India batter Wasim Jaffer, who is known for his hilarious social media posts, took to Koo and jokingly trolled the New Zealand team.

Jaffer shared a picture of Amitabh Bachchan from a tourism advert, but with a twist, and his post left everyone in splits. "Dear New Zealand, Kuch din toh guzariye Mumbai mein," he captioned the post.

After bowling out New Zealand for a paltry of 62, India chose not to enforce the follow on the Blackcaps. The hosts were 68 for nil at stumps on Day 2, leading the visitors by 332 runs.