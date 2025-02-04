Star batter Virat Kohli needs 94 runs to break India legend Sachin Tendulkar's all-time record in One-Day Internationals. Kohli, who will feature in a three-match ODI series starting February 6, could become the fastest man to reach the landmark of 14,000 ODI runs. Tendulkar set the record in his 350th innings during an ODI against Pakistan in Peshawar in Februray 2006. He had scored a century in that match but India lost the match by 7 runs (DLS method) at the Arbab Niaz Stadium.

Kohli, on the other hand, has 13906 runs to his name from 283 ODI innings at an average of 58.18 and a strike-rate of 93.54. He also has 50 centuries and 72 half-centuries to his name in the format.

During the ODI World Cup in 2023, Kohli had surpassed Tendulkar (49) as the batter with most hundreds in the format. Tendulkar finished his career with 18,426 runs in 463 ODIs.

Meanwhile, India captain Rohit Sharma, Kohli, Rishabh Pant, Shreyas Iyer, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, and others arrived in Nagpur last week ahead of Thursday's first ODI against England.

The squad for this series remains the same as that for the ICC Champions Trophy, with one change--Harshit Rana replacing Jasprit Bumrah for the first two games.

India squad for three-match ODI series: Rohit Sharma (C), Shubman Gill (VC), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (WK), Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Harshit Rana, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rishabh Pant, Ravindra Jadeja.

On Sunday, Abhishek Sharma's all-round performance in the match guided the hosts India to a historic victory over England in the fifth and final match of the series at the Wankhade Stadium in Mumbai. With this victory, India sealed the five-match series 4-1 after having already sealed the series.

(With ANI Inputs)