Abhishek Sharma hit a sensational 135 off just 54 balls in the fifth T20I between India and England, drawing plaudits from fellow cricketers, experts and fans from across the world. Abhishek's 135 became the highest individual score by an Indian player in T20I cricket, surpassing Shubman Gill's previous record of 126. The compliments for Abhishek did not stop after the game, with several players even saying that it is the best T20I innings they have ever watched. One of them was India star KL Rahul, who took to social media to show his appreciation.

"Wow!! Abhishek Sharma. The best T20 innings I've watched. Unreal hitting," posted KL Rahul on Instagram.

On the other hand, despite Abhishek taking the England bowling to the cleaners, even former England cricketers could not help but applaud. Headlining the praise from the opposition camp were former captains Michael Vaughan and Kevin Pietersen.

"Wonderful player. I don't think you can play any better than that. If anyone's played a better T20 innings than that, I've not seen it. That was as pure and as stylish as you could possibly ever hope for," Vaughan said, speaking on Cricbuzz.

On the other hand, Pietersen and India head coach Gautam Gambhir, speaking in a post-match interview, agreed that it was the best T20I innings they've ever seen.

Pietersen even said the following:

"This is the best T20I innings I have ever seen in my life. I don't think he will ever bat better than that. If he does do so, can I please be there to watch it?"

Abhishek hit seven boundaries and 13 sixes in a display of not just brute power, but also superb execution. Abhishek's milestones - reaching his half-century in 17 balls and century in 35 balls - were the second-best ever by an Indian in those aspects respectively.