Ravichandran Ashwin may be retired from international cricket, but he remains an astute reader and watcher of the game, and provides his analysis on a number of things. In his latest video, Ashwin has implied that despite India's thumping 4-1 T20I series victory over England, all may not be rosy. Ashwin pointed out a flaw in the batting of captain Suryakumar Yadav and Sanju Samson, stating that they're repeatedly getting out playing similar shots and on similar deliveries. To drive home his point, Ashwin even made a hilarious Rajinikanth movie reference.

"There is a Tamil film called Thillu Millu, where Rajinikanth plays two different people, one with a moustache and one without a moustache. That is how it feels watching Sanju Samson and Suryakumar Yadav," Ashwin said, speaking on his YouTube channel 'Ash ki Baat'.

Using the example, Ashwin tore apart Samson and Suryakumar's shot selection and dismissals.

"Same ball, same field, same shot, same mistake, same dismissal. I can understand it happening in one or two games, but this is surprising," Ashwin said.

"When you know a tactic is being used against you, it becomes your responsibility to find a new answer. It is very surprising from both players," Ashwin stated.

Samson has repeatedly gotten out to short deliveries during the series, while Suryakumar's strength has been exploited into his weakness, as he has been dismissed playing his signature flick scoop shot multiple times.

"Surya is a very experienced guy. He was part of the change of guard for Indian cricket in batting. But I think it's high time he changes his approach a little," Ashwin said.

"For Samson, the mind will be playing tricks. If there are many questions in your head, it gets difficult," Ashwin advised.

Samson has tried different tactics to counter his short-ball weakness, including practising with a plastic ball and adopting a very different stance. But despite a couple of starts, Samson failed to score big.

Suryakumar Yadav made just 28 runs in five innings, including two ducks, during the T20I series.