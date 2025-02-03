Abhishek Sharma lit up the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday as he scored a scintillating 135 off just 54 balls to help India defeat England by a massive 150 runs in the final T20I of a five-match series. The 24-year-old Abhishek, who made his First-Class debut in 2017 for Punjab and even played the 2018 U-19 World Cup, reached the triple figures in just 37 balls - the second fastest by an Indian. India great Harbhajan Singh, who also hails from Punjab, saw Abhishek Sharma rise up through the ranks from a young age.

"This team is ready for the 2026 T20 World Cup. India defeated England by defending as well as chasing. We have players who can break the opposition. Abhishek Sharma and Shubman Gill made their debut under me. When I was the captain, I asked for them to be included in the Ranji Trophy. I am so happy to see their progress," Harbhajan Singh said on his YouTube channel.

"I want Abhishek Sharma to bowl regularly. When he came the first day, I told him he is a good bowler. His seam position is great. He does not work hard on his bowling as much as he does on his batting. I always tell him, he can improve his bowling. He has all the qualities to be a good left-arm spinner. His father has worked hard on him. Abhishek is making his family proud. It's not easy to score 100 off 37 balls. Kya kha raha hai bhai breakfast mein (What are you having for breakfast)?"

Harbhajan said that Abhishek's quality of being fearless makes him special.

"He is a fearless batter be it any format. I am happy to see his progress. It gives me immense pride that both of them are from Punjab. Both Shubman and Abhishek don't joke much with me. I don't know why they are afraid of me. Maybe when they are together, they do mazaak. But when I come, they become serious. Maybe it's because of respect. Then I leave," Harbhajan Singh said.

"I am looking forward to the day Shubman, Abhishek and Yashasvi Jaiswal are the permanent top 3 in white ball format. May be in the next six months that will happen."