Former Australia wicketkeeper-batter Adam Gilchrist criticised Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain MS Dhoni's tactics following the defeat to the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB). Dhoni's captaincy and batting has come under scrutiny amid CSK's slump this season. The five-time champions are already out of the playoffs race in what has been touted as Dhoni's last season as a player in the IPL. As RCB beat CSK for the second time this season, Gilchrist questioned Dhoni's decision to bowl Khaleel Ahmed in the penultimate over.

For the unversed, Khaleel was taken to the cleaners by Romario Shepherd, who smashed four sixes and two boundaries to collect 33 runs of the over.

"Tactically, I don't know if a huge difference could have been made. Given going back to Khaleel was risky at the back end because he had gone for somewhat 32 runs in the first two overs. Maybe he could have gone to Kambhoj. Given where Noor finished, Jadeja with an extra over of spin is what he could have gone with. It's such a mixed bag. They also bowled 45 dot balls," Gilchrist told Cricbuzz.

Gilchrist also questioned whether Dhoni's tactical accumen is gradually reducing, especially with the latter nearing the end of his career.

"MS...he is never animated or shows any visible signs that he is upset. I just wonder if the energy is still being generated for him internally. Whether the brain is still ticking for him as astutely as it always has, as he edges closer and closer to the end. Be it this year or next year, whatever it is. I don't want to critique his leadership harshly because I feel he has been let down by some bad bowling," he added.

Gilchrist also questioned Dhoni's ability after he was dismissed off juicy full toss by Yash Dayal. The legendary wicketkeeper pointed out that Dhoni, in his prime, wouldn't have missed the ball.

"Even MS, just a sign of where he is at. Just to miss that one...effectively it was a full toss. He never used to miss those...used to just pick them up," he said.