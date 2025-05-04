Story ProgressBack to home
Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals Live Updates, IPL 2025: Kolkata Knight Riders are ready to square off against Rajasthan Royals in their IPL 2025 match on Sunday at the Eden Gardens. As per the weather forecast, there are high chances of rain in Kolkata during the match. KKR will look to finally get it right at home and keep their playoff hopes alive when they take on a struggling. With four league matches remaining, KKR's equation is straightforward -- win all four and reach 17 points, a total that should secure a spot in the top-four without relying on the other results. On the other hand, RR have been knocked out of the playoffs race. (Live Scorecard)
Here are the Live Updates of IPL 2025 match between KKR and RR -
- 13:54 (IST)KKR vs RR Live: KKR"s struggles at EdenEden Gardens, which once used to be Kolkata Knight Riders' fortress, has yielded just one win from five matches this season -- the latest a rain-affected washout against Punjab Kings. Their spinners have struggled to adjust to the grip and variable bounce, something the rival teams have exploited far more effectively.
- 13:30 (IST)KKR vs RR Live: Nothing to lose for RRRajasthan Royals have already been knocked out of the playoffs race after losing to Mumbai Indians by 100 runs in their previous match. With nothing at stake, RR will now look to spoil other teams' chances of reaching the next stage and their mission begins against Kolkata Knight Riders. The likes of Yashasvi Jaiswal, Riyan Parag, and the 14-year-old prodigy Vaibhav Suryavanshi will look to put up a dominating show today.
- 13:24 (IST)KKR vs RR Live: KKR's remaining campaignThe final leg of their campaign includes two home matches -- against Rajasthan Royals (today) and Chennai Super Kings on Wednesday -- followed by two away fixtures, against Sunrisers Hyderabad on May 10 and an in-form Royal Challengers Bengaluru (May 17).
- 13:22 (IST)KKR vs RR Live: Must-win clash for KKRWith four league matches remaining, Kolkata Knight Riders' equation is straightforward -- win all four and reach 17 points, a total that should secure a spot in the top-four without relying on the other results. The challenge, though simple on paper, is steep in reality.
