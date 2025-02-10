Team India completed a successful run-chase of 305 runs against England in the second ODI at Cuttack on Sunday, with skipper Rohit Sharma leading the charge with the bat. Though it turned out to be another comfortable victory for India, some of the Gautam Gambhir-led team management's decisions continue to baffle experts. Former India cricketer Dodda Ganesh didn't mince words on social media as he asked some critical questions.

Strangely, all-rounder Axar Patel was sent ahead of wicket-keeper batter KL Rahul, not for the first time in this series. Rahul, who is a top-order batter by trait, has often seen his batting position being shuffled on the basis of the team's needs. He isn't a traditional wicketkeeper as well, but has been deployed in that position to help the team strike a better balance.

While not many objected to picking Rahul as India's wicket-keeper over Rishabh Pant, who continues to warm the bench, former Ganesh did object to Rahul's batting position. The keeper-batter came out to play at the No. 6 spot in the order, behind Axar, who is considered to be a 'bowling all-rounder'.

"Axar Patel again ahead of KL Rahul? I'm speechless. Does it make any sense to push a genuine batter like Rahul to no 6? When you're 5/3, do you've the courage to send Axar on a tricky pitch? If not, what sense does this experiment make? Absolutely mindless this," Ganesh wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

Axar Patel again ahead of KL Rahul? I'm speechless. Does it make any sense to push a genuine batter like Rahul to no 6? When you're 5/3, do you've the courage to send Axar on a tricky pitch? If not, what sense does this experiment make?Absolutely mindless this #INDvENG — Dodda Ganesh | (@doddaganesha) February 9, 2025

The only reason experts have been able to perceive behind this change in the batting order for Rahul is head coach Gautam Gambhir preferring as many left-hand right-hand combinations in the middle.

As for the match, Rohit soared back to form with his 32nd ODI hundred. His knock laid the foundation of India's series-winning performance, as the hosts went 2-0 up against England, with one game to spare.

"...when people have played for a number of years and scored so many runs over the years...that means something," Rohit said in a video shared by BCCI.

"I've played this game for a long time now and I understand what is required of me. So, it's just about going out there and doing your things and this was, what I did today was, one of my things." '

Advertisement

"In my mind, it was just about doing things that I do, try and bat the way I do. I've been here long enough... one or two knocks is not going to change my mind and the way I bat. But (it was) just another day in the office," the 37-year-old added.