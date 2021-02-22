India and England head into the third Test at the Motera Stadium in Ahmedabad with the series finely poised at 1-1 and a spot in the World Test Championship final at stake. It will be the first international match since the stadium's renovation - post which it has become the largest cricket stadium in the world. It will also be a day-night Test, only the second one to be held in India after the pink-ball Test against Bangladesh at the Eden Gardens in 2019. The Motera will also host the fourth and final Test between the two teams.

India vs England Head-To-Head Match Stats (At Motera stadium, Ahmedabad)

Matches played: 2

India won: 1

Draws: 1

The first Test between the two sides in Ahmedabad was played in 2001. A century from Craig White and a knock of 99 from opener Marcus Trescothick helped England to a first-innings total of 407 as Anil Kumble took seven wickets. Sachin Tendulkar then scored a century as India were bowled out for 291. England were bowled out for 257 in their second innings and India finished at 198/3 as both sides shared the honours.

The two sides met at the Motera again in 2012, when Cheteshwar Pujara's brilliant double-century and a ton from Virender Sehwag helped India to a 9-wicket win. India declared after making 521/8, before bowling the visitors out for 191, with Pragyan Ojha claiming a five-wicket haul.

Alastair Cook showed great resilience to score 176 as England scored 406 in their second innings after India enforced the follow-on, but the hosts made short work of the 77-run chase.