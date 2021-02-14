India built up a commanding lead of 249 after spinner Ravichandran Ashwin helped skittle out England for 134 on day two of the second Test on Sunday. The hosts reached 54 for one at stumps in Chennai with Rohit Sharma on 25 and Cheteshwar Pujara on seven. Sharma, who hit 161 in India's first innings, survived a stumping chance on 20 when wicketkeeper Ben Foakes failed to gather the ball to his left off Moeen Ali. Jack Leach trapped Shubman Gill leg before for 14 with his left-arm spin and the opener walked back after an unsuccessful TV review.

Ashwin claimed five wickets to end England's first innings while responding to India's 329 on a turning pitch. The tourists conceded a lead of 195.

It was the veteran off-spinner's second successive five-wicket haul and his 29th in 76 Tests. Left-arm spinner Axar Patel and fast bowler Ishant Sharma took two wickets each.

Foakes made an unbeaten on 42 off 107 balls.

England had crashed to 39 for four in a dramatic morning session that saw the fall of eight wickets, including skipper Joe Root for six.