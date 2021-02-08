England's approach in the ongoing Chennai Test against India was criticised by former Australia spinner Shane Warne. England, despite getting a healthy first-innings lead of 241 after bowling out India for 337, went for a rather conservative approach in their second innings. England's decision of not declaring their innings or going for quick runs left Warne and former England captain Michael Vaughan baffled. While Vaughan urged England to get on with the game, Warne questioned why the visitors are "letting the game drift".

"What is going on with your cricket team ? What on Earth are they doing just letting the game drift ? Why aren't they bowling ? England wouldn't want to not be able to bowl India out now after batting to long in both innings," Warne tweeted.

What is going on with your cricket team ? What on Earth are they doing just letting the game drift ? Why aren't they bowling ? England wouldn't want to not be able to bowl India out now after batting to long in both innings !! — Shane Warne (@ShaneWarne) February 8, 2021

On Monday, England were bundled out for 178 in their second innings, setting India a target of 420 runs for the win.

Ravichandran Ashwin picked up his 28th Test five-wicket haul, returning with figures of six for 61.

Earlier in the day, Washington Sundar was left stranded on 85 as wickets fell from the other end.

None of the last three Indian batsmen managed to stick around with Sundar as India were bowled out for 337, giving away a huge first-innings lead to England.

England, in their first innings, had posted a mammoth total of 578 thanks to their skipper Joe Root's brilliant double century.