IND vs ENG, 1st Test Day 4 Live Score: Washington Sundar, Ravichandran Ashwin Key As India Look To Avoid Follow-On
India vs England Test Live Cricket Score: India still need another 122 runs to avoid the follow-on with four wickets in hand.
Washington Sundar and Ravichandran Ashwin hold key for India as the hosts look to avoid the follow-on on Monday against England in the ongoing first Test in Chennai. India finished Day 3 at 257 for six after England off-spinner Dominic Bess picked up four wickets including the big one of Virat Kohli. Rishabh Pant and Cheteshwar Pujara scored half-centuries on Sunday to revive India after the hosts lost Kohli and Ajinkya Rahane in quick succession. Pujara scored 73 runs while Pant missed out on a hundred by just nine runs. There are some rough patches for spinners to exploit and India still need 122 more runs to avoid follow-on and force England to bat again on a deteriorating surface. (LIVE SCORECARD)
1st Test, Anthony De Mello Trophy, 2021, Feb 05, 2021
1st Test, Day 4 Live Cricket Score Updates Between India (IND) vs England (ENG), Straight From MA Chidambaram Stadium
- 08:37 (IST)Dom Bess on fire!Dom Bess has been on fire for England, registering some big wickets. He took the wickets of Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane, Cheteshwar Pujara and Rishabh Pant on Day 2. Will he take more today?
- 08:22 (IST)Hello and good morning everyone!Hello and good morning everyone! Welcome to our live coverage of Day 4 of the ongoing first Test match between India and England, in Chennai. The hosts finished at 257 for six on Day 3 and will be looking to avoid a follow-on. They currently have Washington Sundar and Ravichandran Ashwin batting, who are unbeaten. India still need 122 more runs to avoid follow-on. Stay tuned for some exciting cricket today, folks!