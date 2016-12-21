Virat Kohli's Spirited Leadership The Key To India's Success: Sanath Jayasuriya

Sri Lanka cricket great Sanath Jayasuriya on Wednesday praised Indian Test skipper Virat Kohli for his spirited leadership during India's recent series win over England.

Jayasuriya commended Kohli for marshalling his bowlers well and for doing well himself with the bat.

"Team India is in rhythm. Defeating even a strong team like England comfortably," Jayasuriya told reporters.

"He is a good captain and marshalling bowlers well. He himself is delivering good performances," Jayasuriya said.

Jayasuriya, however, turned nostalgic when asked asto who will win the next world cup and added with a smile "of course Sri Lanka".

The Sri Lankan cricket legend had special praise for Karun Nair who scored a big 303 not out in the fourth test against England at Chennai.

"It's not an easy job. One has to have tremendous patience to reach such a milestone," Jayasuriya said appreciating the extraordinary performance from Nair.

Jayasuriya was in Patna as a part of an event.

The Lankan cricketer praised Anil Kumble for shaping the Indian team well as a coach.

"He (Kumble) has just begun his new career as a coach. Just like he was a great bowler, Anil will be a great success in his new role as coach too," Jayasuriya, who had numerous interesting duels with Kumble during their playing days, said.

Former Indian team selector Saba Karim, who was also present on the occasion also hailed the performance of Karun Nair.

"This young boy (Karun) has a bright future. He was selected in the team on the basis of his stupendous performance in domestic cricket and now he was created sensation by scoring 303 not out against a strong team like England," Karim, a former international keeper, told reporters.

Asked if Virat Kohli should take captainship in all three forms of game, Karim said, "Kohli is capable. But, MS Dhoni has already been named as captain till Champions trophy in 2017. When Dhoni leaves then Virat naturally will take over as captain in one day as well T20 too."

(With inputs from PTI)