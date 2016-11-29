Virat Kohli And Co Celebrate Mohali Test Win at Yuvraj Singh's Sangeet Ceremony

India's Test squad on Tuesday made it to Yuvraj Singh and Hazel Keech's sangeet ceremony after registering a fine win over England in the 3rd Test at Mohali.
The 34-year-old Indian cricketer and 29-year-old model-actress hosted a lavish bash in Chandigarh as part of their 10-day wedding affair.
Congratulations @YUVSTRONG12 and @hazelkeech on the new beginning pic.twitter.com/TF8t4EeJUT— BCCI (@BCCI) November 29, 2016
It was nice to catch up with @MohammadKaif at @YUVSTRONG12 wedding. Congratulations Yuvi!Wishing u happiness! pic.twitter.com/MW5b9H2poi— Anil Kumble (@anilkumble1074) November 29, 2016
It was moment of double celebration for Virat Kohli and his boys, who wrapped up the third Test with a day to spare.
The hosts carved out an eight-wicket win to take a 2-0 lead in the five-Test series.
"There's a gathering at the hotel. The whole team is invited. We will all go there and it is a nice coincidence (that we have won). We have a chance to celebrate in the evening. So I think the guys will be relaxed attending the function and chill for a bit longer," Virat, who is a close friend of Yuvi, told reporters during the post-match press conference.
Yuvraj and Hazel's wedding will take place on Wednesday. Ahead of his big day, the star left-hander sought blessings from his fans and well-wishers.
Starting a new innings today ! Thank you for your love please bless the couple @hazelkeech https://t.co/Vq8qYtsdqZ— yuvraj singh (@YUVSTRONG12) November 29, 2016
The wedding ceremony will reportedly be accompanied by a Hindu wedding in Goa on December 2. Sangeet and reception will be held on December 5 and December 7 respectively in New Delhi.
(With inputs from PTI)