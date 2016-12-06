 
MS Dhoni May Play For India 'A' vs England in Warm-up Games

Updated: 06 December 2016 16:27 IST

MS Dhoni, who has not been playing since the home series against New Zealand in October, would have gone into the ODI series against England without proper game time for 77 days

MS Dhoni last played ODI against New Zealand in October. © PTI

India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni may finally get some game time ahead of the three-ODI series against England, starting on January 15. He is likely to get a chance in couple of warm-up matches for India 'A'.

Before the start of the limited overs series, England are scheduled to play warm-up matches (50 overs) against an India 'A' on January 10 and 12 at the CCI ground in Mumbai.

Dhoni has been training regularly with the Jharkhand Ranji team which has qualified for the knock-out stages of the Ranji Trophy.

However, JSCA secretary Rajesh Verma had made it clear that Dhoni was only a 'mentor' to the team and will not be donning whites since he has already retired from Test cricket.

It will be interesting to see whether the selectors also pick young Rishabh Pant as a back-up or a pure wicketkeeper knowing his big hitting skills in domestic cricket.

It will not be a bad idea if both Dhoni and his heir apparent play in the same game which could be a treat for the handful who will be attending the match.

