Moeen Ali Gives England Confident Start on Long India Tour

Moeen Ali had been getting the starts and the one-off half-centuries of late but he really came into his own during England's first Test against India when he compiled a calm and steady century, his fourth in the longest format of the game.

Ali had the chance to complete his ton on Wednesday evening but was left stranded at 99 not out, only for him to score his maiden hundred outside England for the first time on Thursday.

This was also his first hundred against India. Interestingly, all his centuries have come against teams from the Indian subcontinent, which shows his affinity to Asian bowling attacks.

The 29-year-old Ali totally deserved the ton, which included 13 boundaries before being clean bowled by Mohammed Shami on Thursday morning for 117. But he had done his job.

The left-handed batsman came into bat on Wednesday when England, at 102/3, were in a precarious position. He and Joe Root joined hands to stitch up a 179-run stand for the fourth wicket which really put the visitors in the driver's seat at stumps on Day 1 of the first Test.

The partnership could well prove to be vital in the long, five-Test series where building momentum is critical.