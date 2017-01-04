Mahendra Singh Dhoni Quits As ODI, T20I Captain: 10 Points

MS Dhoni will continue to be available for selection. © AFP
Here are the top 10 developments on Dhoni's resignation as captain
- Mahendra Singh Dhoni has stepped down as the captain of the Indian ODI and T20I cricket teams, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) said on Wednesday.
- "Mahendra Singh Dhoni has informed the BCCI that he wishes to step down as the captain of the Indian cricket team from the One-day Internationals and the T20 International formats of the game," BCCI said in a statement.
- Indian Test team skipper Virat Kohli is expected to take command of the ODI and T20 sides as well.
- Dhoni has played 286 One-day Internationals, scoring 9110 runs. He has 267 catches and 92 stumpings to his credit.
- He has played 73 T20 Internationals, scoring 1112 with 41 catches and 22 stumpings.
- He captained India in 199 One-day Internationals, winning 110 and losing 74. He has a winning percentage of 59.57.
- Dhoni quit as India's Test captain in December 2014, and Kohli was named skipper.
- Dhoni was also the skipper of the Chennai Super Kings in the Indian Premier League (IPL) leading them to two consecutive championships in 2010 and 2011.
- BCCI Chief Executive Officer Rahul Johri said: "On behalf of every Indian cricket fan and the BCCI, I would like to thank M.S. Dhoni for his outstanding contribution as the captain of the Indian team across all formats."
- Dhoni has an exceptional record as India's limited-overs skipper. India won the ICC World Twenty20 in 2007, the ICC Cricket World Cup in 2011 and the ICC Champions Trophy two years later.
Topics : India Mahendra Singh Dhoni India vs England 2016
