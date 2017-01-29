Live Score, India vs England, 2nd T20I, Nagpur: Hosts Asked To Bat In Must-Win Tie

Having lost the first Twenty20 International against England at Green Park, Kanpur, on January 26, India will be aiming for a win to level the three-match series. The second game will be played at VCA Stadium in Nagpur and it will be a must-win game for the hosts. As Sunil Gavaskar recently told NDTV, India need a good start for which the top order needs to click. They will also need to strike important partnerships which can win them the game. (Live scorecard)

Get India vs England 2nd T20 live score and live updates here.

18:37 IST: India have made one change in their line-up. Leg spinner Amit Mishra comes in place of Parvez Rasool

India (Playing XI): Lokesh Rahul, Virat Kohli(c), Suresh Raina, Yuvraj Singh, MS Dhoni(w), Manish Pandey, Hardik Pandya, Amit Mishra, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ashish Nehra

Virat Kohli: "Preferably wanted to bowl first, but seeing the last game against New Zealand, it became a lot difficult to chase and the wicket became slow. The pitch will deteriorate as the game progress. We've got an extra leg spinner. For an off-spinner, we thought we could use Raina as an option. 8 overs from two leg spinners might be the difference between them. Two leg spinners might create some difference. There will be turn for sure. First innings is the best time to bat on for sure. We are not too upset about losing the toss. Just the one change and rest of the side are same."

England (Playing XI): Jason Roy, Sam Billings, Joe Root, Eoin Morgan(c), Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler(w), Moeen Ali, Liam Dawson, Chris Jordan, Adil Rashid, Tymal Mills

Eoin Morgan: "We are going to bowl first. There is a bit of grass on it and looks like a typical Indian wicket. Plunket misses out and Dawson is playing, we've got an extra spinner. It is coming towards the end of the tour and we are looking to finish it as well as we can. Lot of determination out there and winning in India is difficult. We aren't taking our last two wins granted."

"I think it will turn more than it did in the T20 World Cup that was played between India and New Zealand. It is a lot drier today. England are bringing in an extra spinner. There will be dew factor for sure." analyse Sunil Gavaskar and Nasser Hussain in their pitch report

As far as the teams are concerned, England wouldn't want to tinker their winning combination much and are likely to go unchanged. Meanwhile for India, with Rahul's failure at the top, Mandeep Singh and Rishabh Pant - the two reserve batsmen in the squad who are primarily openers in the shortest form - may come into the fray. Stay tuned for toss and other updates in a while..

18:31 IST: Toss time!! England captain Eoin Morgan wins toss and opts to bowl

18:30 IST: Hello and Welcome to the live blog.

Virat Kohli was modestly successful in opening the innings and though the captain has been saving the day for his team more often than not, his teammates should rise to the occasion especially when it matters.

India can also bring in medium pacer Bhuvneshwar in the second match after Ashish Nehra and Jasprit Bumrah proved expensive, even according to T20I standards.

England, on the other hand, will be full of confidence after a complete team performance at Green Park.