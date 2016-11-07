 
India vs England: Ishant Sharma 'Lacks' Ability to Give Breakthroughs, Says Kapil Dev

Updated: 07 November 2016 20:43 IST

Ishant Sharma is talented but has to develop the ability to take wickets at crucial junctures, according to Kapil Dev

Ishant Sharma is part of India's Test squad for the upcoming series against England. © AFP

New Delhi:

Kapil Dev, former India captain Kapil Dev feels that despite all his talent, speedster Ishant Sharma lacks the ability to bowl "wicket-taking deliveries" more consistently.

Ishant, who missed the series against New Zealand due to Chikungunya, is back in the squad for the upcoming England Tests starting November 9 in Rajkot.

The lanky pacer's Test statistics of 209 Test wickets from 72 games with a strike rate of 66.6 (nearly 11 and half overs for a wicket) stick out like a sore thumb and Kapil said he has to strive for consistency.

"I think Ishant is a very good bowler. He is a genuine quick bowler with great height. But he has to develop the wicket-taking ball, that ability to take wickets at crucial times. Perhaps that's where he is lacking. There is no shortage of ability and talent but somewhere the talent to take wickets is missing," Kapil said ahead of the five-match India-England series starting on Wednesday.

'More discipline needed'

Asked what Ishant needs to do in order to break partnerships on batting tracks, Kapil said he expects the lanky fast bowler to be more disciplined.

"One needs to bowl better, consistently bowl a better line and length. It's not about bowling two very good deliveries in an over but you have to bowl five good balls. Then only you can pick up more wickets."

Recently chairman of selectors MSK Prasad spoke about the search for 'Next Kapil Dev' which is on for the last 22 years since he retired from Test cricket with 434 wickets and 5000 plus runs in Test cricket.

'Difficult for all-rounders'

With Hardik Pandya looking set for a Test debut as an all-rounder, Kapil said it is difficult to have equal success in both departments considering the amount of cricket that that Indian team plays nowadays.

"Today's cricket is too demanding. There is bound to be injuries. You play 10 months in a year. It's not easy for an all-rounder to continue playing and performing in both departments."

Ask him about Hardik Pandya being considered the next Kapil Dev, he answered: "You don't have to find somebody. Every player will come with his own ability to make his own name. Can India find another Sachin Tendulkar, another Sunil Gavaskar?"

"I think everybody comes out with his own performance and personality. It is very difficult to start looking for somebody. My idea is that you should pick the best player around and make him a better player."

Highlights
  • Ishant Sharma needs to learn the art of taking wickets, says Kapil Dev
  • He has to bowl with more discipline, the former captain added
  • Ishant has so far played 72 Tests and 80 ODIs for India
