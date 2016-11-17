 
India vs England: Dog's Day Out Forces Early Tea on Day 1 of 2nd Test in Vizag

Updated: 17 November 2016 15:39 IST

A dog which ventured into the ACA-VDCA Stadium in Vizag, hosting India-England second Test, forced the umpires to take early Tea on the first day

A dog interrupts play during India vs England second Test in Vizag. © BCCI

Virat Kohli and Cheteshwar Pujara, both batting with authority, seemed to reach century-marks much before Tea on the first day of second Test in Vizag on Thursday. The England players looked tensed until they got a little help from unexpected quarters.

A dog ventured into the ACA-VDCA Stadium, hosting its first Test, with a couple of overs left for Tea. Despite repeated efforts from players as well as ground-staff, it would not leave the field at all. Both Kohli and Pujara stood in vain, waiting for their 14th and 10th tons respectively, as the canine took the centre stage.

The England players might also have felt relieved, with the unexpected break coming from nowhere. The dog, meanwhile, seemed to enjoy the stroll on the lush green outfield as the umpires called early Tea, which increased Kohli and Pujara's wait for their respective tons.

However, post Tea, with the unexpected visitor choosing to leave the field, play continued as Kohli and Pujara both reached triple-figure marks.

The stadium has had a history with canines. During a 2016 Indian Premier League match between Delhi Daredevils and Rising Pune Supergiants, a dog halted play much to the entertainment of the fans and irritation of the players. 

Topics : India England India vs England 2016 ACA-VDCA Stadium, Visakhapatnam Cricket Virat Kohli Cheteshwar Pujara
Highlights
  • A dog forced early Tea on Day 1 of India vs England second Test in Vizag
  • The Vizag venue is hosting its first-ever Test match
  • During 2016 IPL also a dog had interrupted play in Vizag
