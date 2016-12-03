 
Haseeb Hameed Opens Up About Meeting Virat Kohli After Mohali Test

Updated: 03 December 2016 11:13 IST

Haseeb Hameed won the hearts of many fans during his short India stay with Indian skipper Virat Kohli terming him "a future England star".

Virat Kohli took time out to chat with Hameed after the Mohali Test. © BCCI

England are currently on the verge of losing the ongoing five-match Test series against India, but gutsy performances from some of their players will give the team some hope of fighting back in the two remaining matches.

One of the big positives for England on this tour has been the emergence of young Haseeb Hameed, who showed maturity beyond his years in the first three Tests.

Unfortunately, England will be without the services of the 19-year-old, who was forced to return home to have surgery on his injured hand.

The right-hander was hit on his left hand by a rising delivery Umesh Yadav in the first innings at Mohali.

Despite the injury, Hameed played through the third Test with a broken hand -- though his valiant effort of 59 not out in England's second essay could not save the Test for the visitors.

The Lancashire-born player won the hearts of many fans during his short India stay with Indian skipper Virat Kohli terming him "a future England star".

"Wish him a speedy recovery, showed great character for a 19-year-old at this level," Kohli said.

Hameed put on 41 runs for the last wicket with James Anderson before the Indian fielders ran out the number 11 batsman.

"(He) showed great maturity to play with a tail like that... Great prospect for England and definitely going to be a future star in all forms if (he) persists with his skill," said Kohli.

Virat even took time out to chat with Hameed after the Mohali Test. The photo of the duo went viral minutes after it was uploaded by the Board of Control for Cricket in India.

On Friday, Hameed took to micro-blogging site Twitter to talk his brief meeting with the Indian superstar.

Hameed will now be rooting from home for Alastair Cook's men, who need to force a result in the 4th Test to keep the series alive.

The two teams now have a bit of break before the action shifts to Mumbai from December 8.

(With inputs from AFP)

Highlights
  • Haseeb Hameed played through the pain barrier in Mohali Test
  • Virat Kohli termed Hameed as a future England star
  • Kohli met Hameed after conclusion of the 3rd Test
