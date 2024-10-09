Chasing a mediocre target of 128 runs against Bangladesh in the first T20I on Sunday, India openers Abhishek Sharma and Sanju Samson looked to give the team a fine start. Just as the duo looked to have settled in, Abhishek was run out for 16 runs off 7 balls. The disappointment at losing the wicket in such a fashion was visible on the batter's face. Though India still went on to win the match by a comprehensive margin, Abhishek didn't manage to evade criticism.

After the conclusion of the opening T20I, Abhishek took to Instagram and shared a post which read: "Every run, every ball-it's all for the team."

Abhishek's mentor Yuvraj Singh, who is one of the finest India cricketers of his generation, didn't hold back and left a critical comment on the opening batter's post.

"Only if we apply our brains properly," Yuvraj wrote.

Yuvraj singh wasn't happy with Abhishek Sharma's dismissal. pic.twitter.com/aQLvqfdgdQ — Vipin Tiwari (@Vipintiwari952) October 7, 2024

Not long ago, Abhishek had struck his maiden T20I hundred, giving selectors a major headache over the shortest format selection. In a video released by the BCCI, Abhishek had spoken of his conversation with Yuvraj Singh after the century, revealing that the latter was happy when he got out for a duck (in the previous match)

"I spoke to him (Yuvraj) yesterday and he said I don't know why but he was very happy when I was out on zero. He said that's a good start. I think he must be very proud of me just like my family," he told BCCI.tv in a video.

The bond that Yuvraj and Abhishek share goes beyond the traditional rapport that a former and a current India cricketer have.

"I am playing at this level because of him. The hard work he has put on me. For the past two, three years he has really worked hard not only on my cricket even off the field as well," Abhishek had said in the video.