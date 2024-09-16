Star batter Virat Kohli took Team India's nets to prepare for the 1st Test against Bangladesh, starting September 19. The 35-year-old is set to make his return to Test cricket after a hiatus of eight months, having last played in whites during a two-match Test series against South Africa in January. He then missed the subsequent Test rubber at home against England, which India won 4-1 under the leadership of captain Rohit Sharma. Kohli had opted out of the series due to the birth of his son Akaay.

However, Kohli is expected to play a key role with India set to play 10 Test matches between now and January 2025. Rohit and his men hosts Bangladesh in a two-match series, followed by another three against New Zealand, starting next month.

But, the biggest of them would be the five-Test tour of Australia between November 2024 and January 2025. Ahead of the first Bangladesh Test in Chennai, Kohli padded up to face local net bowlers, with India assistant coach Abhishek Nayak observing from close quarters.

Kohli was timing the ball imperiously. In fact, one of his shots even carved a hole in a wall at the MA Chidambaram Stadium. A video of the same went viral on social media.

Team India currently leads the WTC standings with a points percentage of 68.52. Their upcoming WTC series includes Bangladesh (two Tests at home), New Zealand (three Tests at home), and Australia (five Tests away).

India squad: Rohit Sharma (C), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Sarfaraz Khan, Rishabh Pant (WK), Dhruv Jurel (WK), R Ashwin, R Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohd. Siraj, Akash Deep, Jasprit Bumrah, Yash Dayal.

Bangladesh squad: Najmul Hossain Shanto (C), Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Zakir Hasan, Shadman Islam, Mominul Haque, Mushfiqur Rahim, Shakib Al Hasan, Litton Kumer Das, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taijul Islam, Nayeem Hasan, Nahid Rana, Hasan Mahmud, Taskin Ahmed, Syed Khaled Ahmed, Jaker Ali Anik