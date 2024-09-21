Hardik Pandya was removed as Team India's vice-captain from white-ball cricket after Gautam Gambhir's arrival as head coach, and former India coach Ravi Shastri has now played down the prospect of the all-rounder returning to the Test setup. Pandya posted a video of him practising bowling on social media, raising whispers on whether a comeback to the Test squad for the first time since 2018 is near. Although India have lacked a firm pace bowling all-rounder for a long time in Tests, Shastri is doubtful regarding a potential return for Pandya.

"If he feels he is strong enough to take the load, then why not? Don't want it to be a case where he comes in too early, plays and gets injured and then you miss him for the white-ball as well," said Shastri during commentary of the India-Bangladesh first Test.

Shastri, who worked with Pandya during his stint as India coach, said that it depended a lot on how Pandya approaches the situation.

"Depends on how his mindset is. That would be ideal from India's point of view. I think he is someone who knows his body better than anyone," said Shastri.

He also added that if Pandya is not sure about his fitness and workload, then focusing on particular formats might be more important.

"Got to see where he is most suited, in which format of the game. And stick to that," he said.

As vice-captain, Pandya played a starring role in India's triumphant T20 World Cup 2024 campaign, contributing significantly with both bat and ball as India ended an 11-year drought for a major ICC trophy.

However, Pandya was replaced by Shubman Gill as India's vice-captain in T20Is and ODIs after Gambhir's appointment, with the management indicating that his unavailability at certain points potentially playing a role in that decision.

Pandya's Test chances can also be considered slim as he did not play in the Duleep Trophy 2024 either.