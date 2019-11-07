Follow the India vs Bangladesh, 2019/20 live cricket score on Sports.NDTV.com. After 20.0 overs, Bangladesh are 153/6. Get live score, ball by ball commentary and much more. Keep track of India vs Bangladesh, 2019/20 today match between India and Bangladesh. Everything related to India and Bangladesh match will be available on Sports.NDTV.com. Stay updated with India vs Bangladesh live score. Do check for India vs Bangladesh scorecard. You can get scorecard updates, match related facts. Get quick live updates with ads, Sports.NDTV.com, which is the perfect destination for live cricket score.
154 to win then. Easy peasy? How will Bangladesh tackle the dew? Stay tuned...
Live Score
Sundar says that he is very happy to have restricted Bangladesh to 153 as India believe that par was around 180. On the secret of his own consistency in T20s, Sundar says that he just sticks to his own strengths and keep things simple. Adds that he is looking forward to more of the same. Stresses that change of pace and hitting the right areas - as in back of length, are his strengths which have proved to be fruitful for him over the years. Adds that he would need to be clear about what he wants to do but also has to think about what the opposition batsman would be aiming to do.
Full marks to the Indian bowlers barring Khaleel Ahmed. Take out his bowling figures and Bangladesh might not have even got to 130. Every other bowler was frugal but the mistakes in the field let them down. They are actually lucky that Bangladesh did not make use of those - else figure this out. A stumping reprieve, a dropped catch, plenty of fumbles, overthrows - a good opposition would have probably got to 200. Yuzvendra Chahal was the man who applied the brakes, with 2/28 in 4 overs while Sundar was excellent with his 1/25 in 4 overs. Here is the latter, talking to Laxman Sivaramakrishnan.
An innings which never got any momentum. Both teams started poorly, with India making a plethora of mistakes in the field. But then, Das got dismissed and that opened the floodgates. 60/0 became 103/5 in the span of 35 balls and the visitors simply could not get any chance to accelerate. Four batsmen got starts but could not quite take it deep.
What is the verdict? 50 runs short, says one of our senior colleagues. Superb bowling by India. The dew is already seen present, so they will be very happy with this.
19.6 overs (2 Runs) Length delivery outside off, Hossain lofts it over covers. The batsmen get two runs. BANGLADESH FINISH WITH 153/6!
19.5 overs (1 Run) Play and a miss! Full delivery outside off, Islam looks to drive but misses it. It goes towards Rishabh Pant where again he fumbles and the batsmen steal a bye.
19.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Good improvisation. Full delivery outside off, Islam plays a paddle sweep over short fine leg for a boundary.
19.3 overs (1 Run) Length delivery on off, Hossain plays it towards point for a run.
19.2 overs (1 Run) Full delivery outside off, Islam looks to slog at that but misses it. It goes towards Pant where he fails to collect it cleanly and the batsmen steal a bye.
19.1 overs (0 Run) Bowls a good length delivery outside off, Aminul looks to go after that but misses it.
18.6 overs (0 Run) Short delivery, Hossain looks to pull but misses it.
18.5 overs (1 Run) On a length on off, Islam punches it towards point for a single.
18.4 overs (1 Run) Full delivery on off, Hossain drives it through covers. The batsmen cross ends.
Aminul Islam is the new batsman in.
18.3 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! Short delivery outside off, Mahmudullah looks to play an upper cut over third man but does not get it fine. It goes towards short third man where Shivam Dube takes a good catch by diving in front.
18.2 overs (1 Run) On a length and outside off, Mosaddek guides it towards short third man for a single.
18.1 overs (1 Run) Length delivery on middle, Mahmudullah drives it towards mid on for a run.
Deepak Chahar is back on. 3-0-21-0 are his figures so far.
17.6 overs (1 Run) Short delivery outside off, Mahmudullah cuts it through point. The batsmen take a run.
17.5 overs (1 Run) Bowls a googly on middle, Hossain looks to defend but gets an inside edge. It goes towards the leg side. The batsmen cross ends.
17.4 overs (0 Run) Play and a miss! Loopy delivery outside off, Hossain again looks to block it but misses it.
17.3 overs (0 Run) BEATEN! Floated delivery outside off, Hossain looks to defend but misses it.
17.2 overs (1 Run) Tossed up delivery on middle, Mahmudullah nudges it towards mid-wicket for a single.
17.1 overs (1 Run) Flighted delivery on middle, Hossain looks to defend but gets an inside edge. It goes towards the leg side. The batsmen cross ends.
Chahal is back on. 3-0-24-0 are his figures so far.
16.6 overs (0 Run) Bowls a yorker outside off, Mahmudullah looks to guide but misses it.
16.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Back-to-back boundaries for Mahmudullah. Length delivery outside off, Mahmudullah again guides it towards third man where the short third man dives to stop it but it goes through him for a boundary.
16.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Nice shot. On a length on off, Mahmudullah guides it towards third man for a boundary.
Mosaddek Hossain is the new batsman in. Yuzvendra Chahal goes off the field. Manish Pandey comes as a substitute.
16.3 overs (0 Run) OUT! Caught! Afif is out of here. Khaleel has taken a wicket. Stop the press. Yes, Khaleel has taken a wicket. Full and outside off, Afif backs away to the leg side and looks to go inside out but mistimes it due to the slowness of the ball. It is 121.3 kph and Hossain is early into his stroke. Months early. The ball goes high in the air and Rohit Sharma from short extra cover runs back and takes it nicely.
16.2 overs (1 Run) On a length on off, Mahmudullah plays it towards point for a run.
16.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Great shot. Short delivery on middle, Mahmudullah pulls it over fine leg for a boundary.
Khaleel Ahmed is back on. 2-0-24-0 are his figures so far.
15.6 overs (1 Run) Short of a length delivery outside off, Mahmudullah looks to pull but gets a bottom edge on that one. The batsmen take a quick single.
15.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Nice shot. Full delivery on off, Mahmudullah comes down the track and drives it through covers for a boundary.
15.4 overs (1 Run) On a length on middle, Hossain flicks it towards mid-wicket. The batsmen take a run.
15.3 overs (2 Runs) Length delivery on middle, Hossain comes down the track and flicks it through mid-wicket. The fielder throws it towards Rishabh Pant where he fails to collect and it goes as overthrows. The batsmen get two runs in the process.
15.2 overs (1 Run) On a length on middle, Mahmudullah nudges it towards square leg for a run.
15.1 overs (2 Runs) Length delivery on off, Mahmudullah punches it through mid on. The batsmen get two runs.