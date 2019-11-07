A dedicated team of experts bring you live score, live cricket score, live match update on Sports.NDTV.com. After 10.2 overs, Bangladesh are 83/1. The live updates of India vs Bangladesh scorecard is also available. It is the perfect platform to follow your favourite teams in India vs Bangladesh, 2019/20. Keep a track on your favourite batsmen and bowlers through India vs Bangladesh, 2019/20 today match, ball by ball commentary, India vs Bangladesh, India vs Bangladesh live score, India vs Bangladesh scorecard. Follow the excitement of the India vs Bangladesh, 2019/20 on Sports.NDTV.com as you can follow live match updates and live cricket score through our platform.
9.6 overs (1 Run) Length delivery on off, Sarkar taps it towards point for a single.
Live Score
9.5 overs (0 Run) On a length and outside off, Sarkar slaps it towards covers. The fielder fires a direct hit at the stumps but the batsman was comfortably inside the crease.
9.4 overs (1 Run) Length delivery on off, Naim plays it towards point for a run.
9.3 overs (1 Run) On a length on middle, Sarkar flicks it towards mid-wicket for a run.
9.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Nice shot. Short delivery on middle, Naim pulls it through mid-wicket for a boundary.
9.1 overs (2 Runs) Length delivery on off, Sarkar hits it over covers. The batsmen take a single.
Shivam Dube is into the attack.
8.6 overs (2 Runs) Short delivery on middle, Naim pulls it through mid-wicket. The batsmen pick up a couple.
8.5 overs (1 Run) Tossed up delivery on off, Naim lofts it over mid off. The batsmen pick up a couple.
8.4 overs (1 Run) Flighted delivery on off, Sarkar punches it towards point for a single.
8.3 overs (0 Run) Floated delivery on middle, Sarkar looks to flick but gets hit on the thigh pad.
8.2 overs (0 Run) Tossed up delivery on off, Sarkar plays it towards the off side.
8.1 overs (1 Run) Flighted delivery on middle, Naim flicks it towards square leg for a run.
7.6 overs (2 Runs) Short delivery on middle, Naim cuts it towards point where Dhawan does well to stop it and throws it towards Pant where Pant fails to collect and it goes towards mid-wicket for overthrows. The batsmen get two runs in the process.
7.5 overs (1 Run) Short delivery on middle, Sarkar pulls it through mid-wicket for a single.
7.4 overs (0 Run) Flighted delivery outside off, Naim looks to play a reverse sweep but misses it.
7.3 overs (1 Run) Tossed up delivery on off, Sarkar drives it to long off for a single.
Soumya Sarkar is the new man in.
7.2 overs (0 Run) OUT! RUN OUT! Das' luck finally runs out. Exceptional keeping from Pant. Full and outside off, Das looks to flick but misses as the ball comes in a long way. He misses and is hit on the pads, with the ball going over the stumps and hitting Pant. Rishabh is continuously appealing but the umpire moves away as the batsmen take off for the single. However, Naim changes his mind aat the last moment. Das is stranded but this is where Pant's alertness is tested. He stops appealing, quickly gets to the ball, turns and fires a throw at the striker's end. Bull's eye! Replays show in and Ball Tracker shows that it would have been LBW as well, had India reviewed in case of the run out not happening as the ball is projected to be hitting the leg stump. The 60-run opening stand is broken.
7.1 overs (1 Run) Short delivery on off, Naim cuts it towards point and takes a single.
6.6 overs (1 Run) The batsman has flicked the ball off his pads. One run added to the total.
6.5 overs (0 Run) Outside off, driven straight to cover.
6.4 overs (1 Run) Full and outside off, swept through mid-wicket for a single.
6.3 overs (2 Runs) DROPPED! Oh dear... too many cooks spoil the broth, don't they? Full and outside off, Das looks to play the slog but gets a top edge. The ball goes high in the air and three men go for it - Rohit Sharma from short mid-wicket, Shivam Dube from short fine leg and Rishabh Pant, the keeper. Rohit has a look at the two fielders and then at the last moment, puts in a dive. Spills it. Two runs taken.
6.2 overs (0 Run) Full and around off, flicked straight to short mid-wicket.
6.1 overs (1 Run) Around middle, worked through mid-wicket for a single.
Washington Sundar is back on. 1-0-6-0 are his figures so far.
5.6 overs (1 Run) Flighted delivery on middle, Naim flicks it towards mid-wicket for a single. 13 runs have come from the over.
5.5 overs (1 Run) Tossed up delivery on middle, Das flicks it towards square leg for a run.
5.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Back-to-back boundaries for Das. Short delivery outside off, Das makes room and cuts it through point for a boundary.
5.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Flighted delivery on middle, Das lofts it over mid on for a boundary. Liton Das makes good use of the Free Hit.
5.3 overs (1 Run) NO BALL! NOT OUT! Flighted delivery just outside off, Das comes down the track and looks to go for a lofted shot but misses it completely. It goes towards Rishabh Pant where he whips the bails off but he collects in front of the stumps. It is referred upstairs and the umpire gives it not out.
Appeal for stumping! Liton Das is the man in question. He is a goner but they are checking whether Rishabh Pant has collected the ball in front of the stumps. The third umpire has given it as a no ball and Free Hit is coming up.
5.2 overs (0 Run) Flighted delivery on middle, Das punches it to mid on.
5.1 overs (2 Runs) Tossed up delivery on middle, Das lofts it over covers. The batsmen pick up a couple.