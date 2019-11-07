A dedicated team of experts bring you live score, live cricket score, live match update on Sports.NDTV.com. After 5.0 overs, Bangladesh are 41/0. The live updates of India vs Bangladesh scorecard is also available. It is the perfect platform to follow your favourite teams in India vs Bangladesh, 2019/20. Keep a track on your favourite batsmen and bowlers through India vs Bangladesh, 2019/20 today match, ball by ball commentary, India vs Bangladesh, India vs Bangladesh live score, India vs Bangladesh scorecard. Follow the excitement of the India vs Bangladesh, 2019/20 on Sports.NDTV.com as you can follow live match updates and live cricket score through our platform.
4.6 overs (1 Run) Full toss on leg, Das comes forward and looks to flick but misses it and gets an inside edge onto the pads. It goes towards the off side. Khaleel puts a half-hearted appeal for lbw but the umpire shakes his head. The batsmen take a run.
4.5 overs (1 Run) On a good length on off, Naim guides it towards third man for a run.
4.4 overs (0 Run) Full delivery outside off, Naim looks to drive but misses it.
4.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Well played by Naim. Good length delivery on off, Naim looks to guide but it comes of the bottom part of the bat. It goes past the keeper towards third man for a boundary. The fielder in the deep did not have a chance to stop it.
4.2 overs (0 Run) BEATEN! On a good length and outside off, Naim comes down the track and looks to smash but misses it.
4.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Nice shot. Short delivery on middle, Naim looks to pull but it goes of the inner half of the bat. It goes through mid-wicket for a boundary.
Khaleel Ahmed is back on. 1-0-14-0 are his figures so far.
3.6 overs (1 Run) Floated delivery on middle, Naim nudges it towards square leg for a single.
3.5 overs (1 Run) Flighted delivery on middle, Das plays a sweep towards square leg for a run.
3.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Poor delivery from Sundar. Full toss on middle, Das plays a sweep through square leg for a boundary.
3.3 overs (0 Run) Short delivery on off, Das slaps it to covers.
3.2 overs (0 Run) Flighted delivery on off, Das plays it off the front foot towards short third man.
3.1 overs (1 Run) Tossed up delivery on middle, Naim flicks it towards mid-wicket for a run.
Washington Sundar is into the attack.
2.6 overs (1 Run) Length delivery on off, Naim plays it towards point for a run.
2.5 overs (0 Run) On a length on off, Naim plays it to covers.
2.4 overs (0 Run) On a good length and outside off, Naim looks to drive but misses it.
2.3 overs (0 Run) Good length delivery on middle, Naim blocks it off the back foot.
2.2 overs (0 Run) BEATEN! On a good length and outside off, Naim looks to cut but misses it.
2.1 overs (3 Runs) Length delivery on off, Das punches it through point. The fielder in the deep does well to stop it before the ropes. The batsmen get three runs in the process.
1.6 overs (1 Run) On a length on off, Das taps it through point. The batsmen take a run. 14 runs have come from the over. Big over for Bangladesh.
1.5 overs (1 Run) Good length delivery on middle, Naim looks to flick but gets an inside edge onto the pads. It goes towards the leg side. The batsmen cross ends.
1.4 overs (0 Run) BEATEN! On a good length and outside off, Naim looks to run it down to third man but is beaten. Finally, Khaleel stops his boundary-flow. The last 7 balls that he bowled before this, went for 7 boundaries!
1.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Third boundary in the over. This is good batting from Naim. Short delivery on middle, Naim pulls it through wide of mid on. Yuzvendra Chahal dives to his left, gets a hand to it but the ball still races away.
1.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Back-to-back boundaries for Naim. Length delivery on middle, Naim looks to pull but his bottom hand comes off the bat. The ball still races through square leg.
1.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Not cleanly timed but he will get a boundary. A length ball, outside off, Naim looks to pull but the ball hits the toe end of his bat and goes past Khaleel's outstretched right hand, to the long off fence.
Khaleel Ahmed to bowl from the other end.
0.6 over (4 Runs) FOUR! Wrong line and is punished. A length ball, but down the leg side. Das flicks it through mid-wicket and gets the first boundary of the night.
0.5 over (0 Run) Full and outside off, swinging away, driven sweetly but straight to cover.
What is that? Liton Das tries to shove off a dragonfly but it refuses to obey. He tries a couple of times but then gives it up.
0.4 over (1 Run) Around middle, flicked through mid-wicket for a single. Both openers are off the mark now.
0.3 over (0 Run) This one comes in and comes in a long way. Full and around off, swinging in a long way, Naim looks to drive but the ball takes the inner half of the bat and goes towards the bowler. Chahar has a look at the batsman but the latter is not interested.
0.2 over (1 Run) Full and outside off, swinging away again, pushed behind point for a run. Bangladesh are on the scoreboard.
0.1 over (0 Run) Landed around off, swinging away, Das pushes it towards cover.
We are all set to begin. The Indian players are out in the middle. Liton Das and Mohammad Naim will open the batting for Bangladesh. Deepak Chahar will start the proceedings for the hosts.
Bangladesh (UNCHANGED PLAYING XI) - Liton Das, Soumya Sarkar, Mohammad Naim, Mushfiqur Rahim(WK), Mahmudullah(C), Afif Hossain, Mosaddek Hossain, Aminul Islam, Shafiul Islam, Mustafizur Rahman, Al-Amin Hossain.
India (UNCHANGED PLAYING XI) - Rohit Sharma (C), Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (WK), Krunal Pandya, Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Deepak Chahar, Khaleel Ahmed.
Bangladesh captain, Mahmudullah, does not believe that toss is too big a factor here as he feels that the ball will come onto the bat nicely, but also feels that his batsmen need to put up a big total on the board. On the elusive series victory, Riyadh agrees that it is a great opportunity for all the players, especially the youngsters to express themselves and hopes that they do well. He too, says that Bangladesh are unchanged from their previous game.
Indian skipper, Rohit Sharma, says that it looks a good pitch, as always is the case in Rajkot. Sees a few cracks but is not too bothered. Expects dew towards the end of the game which should make life easier for the batters. On India's not-so-good record while defending totals, Rohit says that he is not too perturbed with the stats and is only looking to try new things. However, he adds that he has a young squad with him and his main aim is to win, trying to make his players comfortable. Informs that India are unchanged from their previous game as he believes that the performance was right up there, except for a few overs at the death.
TOSS - Tails is the call, Heads it is. INDIA ELECT TO CHASE.
PITCH REPORT - Sunil Gavaskar reckons that this is a very good pitch to bat on. Observes that there are some cracks but they will come into play only for a 4-day or a 5-day game, not for a T20. Is not too sure though about the outfield due to the rain, but believed that plenty of runs are on offer from the pitch. Believes that 170-180 should be the avarage score at this venue but the teams have to bat well.
A shock it was for all Indian or Bangladeshi supporters in Delhi. Bangladesh beating India? Wow. That is a shocker. How will the hosts bounce back tonight? Or will the visitors be able to carry on the momentum from the previous game? India need to focus on how to approach the game should they bat first while Bangladesh can just focus on how to thwart the Indian challenge. A warm welcome to the second T20I between India and Bangladesh in Rajkot. It is a do or die match for the hosts as the series could be decided here.