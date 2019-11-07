A dedicated team of experts bring you live score, live cricket score, live match update on Sports.NDTV.com. After 15.1 overs, Bangladesh are 114/4. The live updates of India vs Bangladesh scorecard is also available. It is the perfect platform to follow your favourite teams in India vs Bangladesh, 2019/20. Keep a track on your favourite batsmen and bowlers through India vs Bangladesh, 2019/20 today match, ball by ball commentary, India vs Bangladesh, India vs Bangladesh live score, India vs Bangladesh scorecard. Follow the excitement of the India vs Bangladesh, 2019/20 on Sports.NDTV.com as you can follow live match updates and live cricket score through our platform.
14.6 overs (0 Run) No run.
14.5 overs (1 Run) Flighted delivery on off, Mahmudullah punches it towards point for a single.
14.4 overs (1 Run) Tossed up delivery on off, Hossain guides it towards third man. The batsmen take a run.
14.4 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Bowls it wide outside off, Hossain leaves it alone.
14.3 overs (1 Run) Tossed up delivery on middle, Mahmudullah flicks it towards mid-wicket for a run.
14.2 overs (1 Run) Floated delivery on middle, Hossain comes down the track and drives it to long on. The batsmen cross ends.
14.1 overs (1 Run) Flighted delivery on middle, Mahmudullah flicks it towards mid-wicket for a single.
Krunal Pandya is back on. 1-0-12-0 are his figures so far.
13.6 overs (1 Run) Landed outside off, dabbed to third man for a single.
13.5 overs (0 Run) A bouncer, around off, Mahmudullah ducks.
13.4 overs (0 Run) Around middle and off, flicked straight to mid-wicket.
13.3 overs (1 Run) Outside off, Hossain waits for the ball to come to him and chops it down to third man for a run.
13.2 overs (0 Run) Short and around off, Afif comes down the track and hits it but finds short extra cover.
13.1 overs (1 Run) Full and around off, pushed towards long on for a single.
Afif Hossain is the next batsman in. Shivam Dubey is back on.
12.6 overs (0 Run) OUT! STUMPED! Tossed up delivery outside off, Sarkar comes down the track and looks to slog but misses it. Rishabh Pant whips the bails off. It is referred upstairs. The third umpire wants to check whether Rishabh Pant has whipped the bails cleanly. Replays show he collected in front of the stumps. The third umpire takes a long look and in the end signals it as out.
Appeal for stumping! It is referred upstairs. They are checking Chahal's front foot. It is fine. Now they are checking whether Pant has whipped the bails cleanly.
12.5 overs (1 Run) Flighted delivery on off, Mahmudullah plays it towards point for a single.
12.4 overs (1 Run) Tossed up delivery on middle, Sarkar flicks it towards mid-wicket for a run.
12.3 overs (2 Runs) Flighted delivery on off, Sarkar looks to drive but gets an outside edge. It goes towards third man. The batsmen get two runs.
12.2 overs (2 Runs) Tossed up delivery on middle, Sarkar flicks it through mid-wicket. Shreyas Iyer fires a direct hit at the keeper's end but the batsman was well in. It goes as overthrows towards point. The batsmen get two runs in the process.
Mahmudullah is the new batsman in.
12.1 overs (0 Run) OUT! Caught! Rahim is gone. Full and outside off, Rahim gets down and looks to play a slog sweep. But, the connection is not that great and lacks elevation. Krunal Pandya races to his left and slides to take it. Bangladesh in trouble now.
Chahal is back on. 2-0-18-0 are his figures so far.
11.6 overs (0 Run) Full and wide outside off, Sarkar looks to cut but misses. Could have been a wide but the batsman had got across.
11.5 overs (1 Run) Full and around middle, Mushfiqur looks to flick but the ball takes the inside edge onto his pads and rolls to the leg side. A quick single taken.
11.5 overs (1 Run) WIDE. Down the leg side, flick shot missed.
11.4 overs (0 Run) OOPS, what has happened there? Full and around middle, Rahim gets down and looks to play the paddle. The ball hits the inner half of the bat and lobs to Pant but on the helmet. Poor lad, he does not know where the ball is and the ball drops in front!
11.3 overs (1 Run) Floated delivery on off, Sarkar plays it towards point for a run.
11.3 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Bowls it wide outside off, Sarkar lets it go.
11.2 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Amazing shot. Flighted delivery on off, Sarkar comes down the track and lofts it over long off for a maximum.
11.1 overs (1 Run) Flighted delivery on middle, Rahim flicks it through mid-wicket. The batsmen cross ends.
Krunal Pandya is into the attack.
10.6 overs (1 Run) Flighted delivery on off, Rahim guides it towards third man for a single.
10.5 overs (1 Run) Short delivery on off, Sarkar cuts it towards point for a run.
10.4 overs (1 Run) Floated delivery on middle, Rahim nudges it towards square leg for a single.
Mushfiqur Rahim is the next batsman in.
10.3 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! Flighted delivery on middle, Naim plays a slog sweep over mid-wicket but does not get the distance on it. It goes towards Shreyas Iyer who takes a comfortable catch in the deep. Bangladesh lose their second wicket.
10.2 overs (1 Run) Flighted delivery on middle, Sarkar nudges it towards square leg for a run.
10.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Nice improvisation. Tossed up delivery on middle, Sarkar plays a reverse pull over point for a boundary.