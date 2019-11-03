Follow the India vs Bangladesh, 2019 live cricket score on Sports.NDTV.com. After 15.5 overs, India are 102/4. Get live score, ball by ball commentary and much more. Keep track of India vs Bangladesh, 2019 today match between India and Bangladesh. Everything related to India and Bangladesh match will be available on Sports.NDTV.com. Stay updated with India vs Bangladesh live score. Do check for India vs Bangladesh scorecard. You can get scorecard updates, match related facts. Get quick live updates with ads, Sports.NDTV.com, which is the perfect destination for live cricket score.
14.6 overs (0 Run) No run.
Live Score
Shivam Dube walks in at number 6, replacing Dhawan.
14.5 overs (1 Run) OUT! RUN OUT! Dhawan is gone. Commotion out there. With these two running, a run out was always on the cards and it comes out to be true.
Run out appeal! There is another mix-up and Dhawan looks to be in trouble. Referred upstairs and yes, Shikhar is gone!
14.4 overs (1 Run) The batsman rocks onto the back foot and punches the ball. One run added to the total.
14.4 overs (1 Run) WIDE. Full and outside off, turning away, left alone. Wided, as it goes past the guideline.
14.3 overs (0 Run) Full and outside off, reverse swept but straight to short third man.
14.2 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Massive! Tossed up outside off, Dhawan comes down the track and sends it sailing over long on!
14.1 overs (1 Run) Full and outside off, pushed towards point for a quick single.
Interesting. Mahmudullah brings himself on.
13.6 overs (0 Run) Short and outside off, cut straight to point.
13.5 overs (1 Run) Around middle and leg, tucked through mid-wicket for a single.
13.4 overs (0 Run) Fired in on middle, pushed back to the bowler. A hat-trick of dot balls.
13.3 overs (0 Run) Outside off, Rishabh pushes it towards cover. Dhawan wants a single but is sent back.
13.2 overs (0 Run) Beaten! A lovely nut. Full and outside off, Pant looks to defend but plays well inside the line. Is beaten as the ball spins away sharply.
13.1 overs (1 Run) Dhawan comes down the track and Afif shortens his length. Shikhar looks to cut but gets a bottom edge towards mid-wicket. A single taken.
12.6 overs (1 Run) A short ball, does not bounce much, pulled through mid-wicket for one more.
12.5 overs (1 Run) Around middle, pushed through mid-wicket for a run.
12.4 overs (1 Run) Outside off, punched through the covers for a single.
12.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Much-needed boundary for Shikhar. Just his third. A short ball, around middle, Dhawan swivels and pulls it through mid-wicket!
12.2 overs (1 Run) Around middle, tucked through mid-wicket for a single.
12.1 overs (0 Run) Full and around off, pushed straight to cover.
Another bowler. Mosaddek Hossain into the attack.
11.6 overs (0 Run) What happened there? In line of the stumps, Shikhar pushes it towards cover and sets off for what should have been an easy single. But for reasons known best to him, Pant does not even react! Dhawan goes back. pant smiles and apologizes.
11.5 overs (0 Run) Full and outside off, driven straight to short extra cover.
11.4 overs (1 Run) Full and arrowed on the pads, pushed towards long on for a run.
11.3 overs (1 Run) Tossed up outside off, Gabbar leans and drives it through the covers for a single.
11.2 overs (0 Run) Full and straight, Dhawan comes down the track and pushes it towards short extra cover.
11.1 overs (0 Run) Full and around middle, watchfully defended.
Afif Hossain into the attack now. He bowls offies.
10.6 overs (0 Run) Short and outside off, punched straight to cover.
10.5 overs (1 Run) The batsman works it down the leg side. One run added to the total.
10.4 overs (1 Run) Down the leg side, flicked through mid-wicket for one.
10.3 overs (1 Run) A short ball, pulled it through mid-wicket for a run.
Rishabh Pant walks in at number 5, replacing Iyer.
10.2 overs (0 Run) OUT! Caught! Iyer is dismissed after a cameo. Full and outside off, Shreyas backs himself to go inside out but while playing that shot, the bat turns in his hand a touch. Hence, he miscues his shot a touch. The ball goes high but does not quite have the legs. Mohammad Naim gets across from long off to his left and makes it look really easy.
10.1 overs (1 Run) Outside off, punched off the back foot for a single.