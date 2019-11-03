Follow the India vs Bangladesh, 2019 live cricket score on Sports.NDTV.com. After 10.1 overs, India are 70/2. Get live score, ball by ball commentary and much more. Keep track of India vs Bangladesh, 2019 today match between India and Bangladesh. Everything related to India and Bangladesh match will be available on Sports.NDTV.com. Stay updated with India vs Bangladesh live score. Do check for India vs Bangladesh scorecard. You can get scorecard updates, match related facts. Get quick live updates with ads, Sports.NDTV.com, which is the perfect destination for live cricket score.
9.6 overs (2 Runs) Short and outside off, cut through point for a couple.
9.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Outstanding placement. A full toss, around off, Iyer flicks it through mid-wicket. Mosaddek Hossain gets across to his left from deep mid-wicket while Mahmudullah gets across to his right from wide long on. The latter dives but misses.
9.4 overs (1 Run) A slower ball, short in length, Shikhar adjusts well and pulls it through mid-wicket for a run.
9.3 overs (1 Run) Outside off, punched towards long on for a run.
9.2 overs (0 Run) Outside off, punched towards cover.
9.1 overs (1 Run) Down the leg side, tucked through mid-wicket for a single.
8.6 overs (6 Runs) SIX! HUMONGOUS! Iyer means business. Full and outside off, Shreyas gets under it and hammers it straight back over the bowler, over the sightscreen!
8.5 overs (0 Run) Around off, solidly defended.
8.4 overs (1 Run) Full and around leg stump, a bit too full rather, Dhawan flicks it towards short fine leg for a run.
8.3 overs (0 Run) Outside off, punched off the back foot.
8.2 overs (1 Run) Almost holes out off a full toss! A full toss, outside off, Iyer looks to go downtown but mistimes his shot very badly. That saves him though, as the ball does not carry to long off. A single taken.
8.1 overs (1 Run) LEADING EDGE, SAFE! Full and around off, Dhawan looks to flick but gets a leading edge which goes into the gap at cover! A single taken.
7.6 overs (0 Run) Outside off, punched off the back foot.
7.5 overs (1 Run) Punched off the back foot by the batsman. They pick up a single.
7.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Full and down the leg side, Dhawan tickles it fine and beats short fine leg.
7.3 overs (1 Run) Outside off, tapped through point for a run.
7.2 overs (0 Run) Pushed to the cover region by the batsman.
7.1 overs (1 Run) Full and outside off, pushed through the covers for a single.
Soumya Sarkar to bowl now.
6.6 overs (6 Runs) SIX! MAJESTIC! This was what Iyer was trying on the fourth ball of this over. Still, pretty audacious given the time he has spent at the crease. Tossed up wide outside off, Iyer leans and lofts it over cover. The ball gathers pace and then goes into space beyond the cover boundary.
6.5 overs (1 Run) Full and around middle, flicked through mid-wicket for one.
6.4 overs (1 Run) What was that? First ball he faces, Iyer throws his bat at it. Swings wildly and gets a top edge. Luckily for him, the ball does not carry to sweeper cover. A run taken.
Shreyas Iyer walks in next at number 4, replacing Rahul.
6.3 overs (0 Run) OUT! Caught! Soft dismissal. Short and outside off, Rahul looks to cut but is surprised by the massive turn. Looks to check his shot and ends up spooning a simple catch to Mahmudullah at short extra cover. Another waste of an innings for Rahul.
Over the wicket to Rahul now.
6.2 overs (1 Run) Good bowling, excellent adjustment. Dhawan comes down the track well in advance and seeing that, Aminul fires it wide outside off. Shikhar waits and then looks to cut but gets it off the inner half towards wide mid on. A single taken.
6.1 overs (0 Run) Full and around off, pushed back to the bowler.
Aminul Islam to bowl now. Bowls leggies.
5.6 overs (1 Run) Full and down the leg side, flicked towards square leg for a single. 35/1 in the Powerplay.
5.5 overs (0 Run) Outside off, punched straight to cover.
Around the wicket now to Dhawan.
5.4 overs (1 Run) Outside off, worked through square leg for a run.
5.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! A wonderful flick-pull. A length ball, outside off, Rahul looks to flick, then tries the pull, gets it somewhere in between but crucially, gets it in the gap over square leg.
5.2 overs (0 Run) Outside off, punched straight to cover.
5.1 overs (0 Run) Around off, coming in, worked straight to short mid-wicket.