4.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! A boundary after 14 balls. Short and outside off, Dhawan cuts it through point and the ball races away!
4.5 overs (1 Run) Around off, defended with soft hands for a quick run.
4.4 overs (1 Run) Excellent stop. Outside off, Dhawan punches it through the covers but Soumya Sarkar at short extra dives to his right and makes a half-stop. A run stolen.
4.3 overs (0 Run) The batsman gets an inside edge and the ball hits him on the pads.
4.2 overs (0 Run) Short and outside off, Dhawan slashes hard but misses.
4.1 overs (1 Run) Full and around middle, flicked through mid-wicket for a single.
Mustafizur Rahman to bowl now.
3.6 overs (1 Run) Around middle, tucked through square leg for a run.
3.5 overs (0 Run) Landed outside off, Rahul looks to punch but gets a bottom edge which goes on the bounce to the keeper.
3.4 overs (0 Run) Pushed to the cover region by the batsman.
3.3 overs (1 Run) Around off, SD looks to defend but gets a bottom edge behind. The batsmen take a quick single.
3.2 overs (1 Run) Full and around off, Rahul looks to defend but the ball swings away and squares him up. The ball goes off the outside edge towards point. A single taken.
3.1 overs (1 Run) Dhawan charges out of his crease and seeing that Al-Amin bowls a slower delivery, Shikhar looks to defend but gets a thick inside edge onto his pads. The ball drops to the off side and the batsmen take a single.
2.6 overs (0 Run) Rash shot. Full and wide outside off, Rahul slashes hard but misses.
2.5 overs (0 Run) Around off, defended watchfully.
2.4 overs (0 Run) Full and outside off, driven uppishly and almost finds cover. Lands short.
2.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Lovely shot. On a length outside off, Rahul punches this on the up, through the covers and finds the gap.
2.2 overs (1 Run) Down the leg side, worked through fine leg for a run.
2.1 overs (1 Run) Around middle, worked through mid-wicket for a single.
1.6 overs (0 Run) Full and outside off, driven straight to mid off.
1.5 overs (1 Run) Full and around middle, worked towards mid on for one.
1.4 overs (1 Run) Full and outside off, driven through mid off for a run.
1.3 overs (0 Run) Comes down the track and defends.
1.2 overs (0 Run) Around middle, pushed towards mid on.
1.1 overs (0 Run) Full and around off, pushed towards cover.
KL Rahul walks in at number 3, replacing his captain. Al-Amin Hossain to bowl from the other end.
0.6 over (0 Run) OUT! LBW! Umpire's call it is and Rohit has to go. The review is retained though. A length ball outside off, coming back in sharply, Sharma looks to defend but misses and is hit on the pads. The umpire raises his finger on the appeal and Rohit has a chat with Dhawan. Takes the review but technology shows that umpire's call it is, so the review will stay but Rohit won't. Big wicket for Bangladesh.
OUT! LBW! The Indian skipper has been adjudged plumb in front. He has a chat with Dhawan though and then takes the review. Looks close to the naked eye. Will height be an issue? Clipping the top of the stumps.
Issues. Looks like something has gone into Dhawan's eyes. The umpire has helped him to get the dirt out.
0.5 over (4 Runs) FOUR! Solid shot. A length ball outside off, Rohit stands tall and punches it wide of mid off. The ball races away.
0.4 over (0 Run) Full and outside off, driven straight to cover.
0.3 over (1 Run) Around off, Dhawan taps it towards point and sets off for a quick run. Afif Hossain comes charging in and has an underarm shy at the striker's end but Rohit is in.
0.2 over (1 Run) Around middle, worked through mid-wicket for a single.
0.1 over (4 Runs) FOUR! Runs straight away for India! Shafiul starts with a poor ball down the leg side, Rohit in the form that he is in, just flicks it towards the fine leg region for the first boundary of the game.
We are all set to begin! Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan make their way out to the middle. The Bangladesh players make their out to the middle. Shafiul Islam will start for the hosts.
Bangladesh (PLAYING XI)- Liton Das, Soumya Sarkar, Mohammad Naim (DEBUT), Mushfiqur Rahim(WK), Mahmudullah(C), Afif Hossain, Mosaddek Hossain, Aminul Islam, Shafiul Islam, Mustafizur Rahman, Al-Amin Hossain.
India (PLAYING XI) - Rohit Sharma(C), Shikhar Dhawan, Lokesh Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant(WK), Krunal Pandya, Shivam Dube (DEBUT), Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Deepak Chahar, Khaleel Ahmed.
Harsha Bhogle is chatting with Shikhar Dhawan. Gabbar says that it is a great feeling to be back playing at home. Is looking forward to score some runs tonight. On India batting first, but having an advantage chasing, Dhawan says that it is only about the mindset. For him, batting first or second does not matter. On India having an 8-0 record over Bangladesh in T20Is, Shikhar says that he did not know about it, feels great to know now but also says that records do not matter when you are on the field.
Indian captain, Rohit Sharma, says that India would have bowled first as well. Adds that India's chasing record has been good but also says that the pitch looks slightly sticky, so assessment needs to be done as to what would be a fighting score. Adds that India will look to win games but also look at giving opportunities to players who have come from good domestic performances. Informs that they have gone in with a similar combination as in the past, with 3 spinners and 2 seamers with Shivam Dube being given the cap for India.
Bangladesh skipper, Mahmudullah, says that the wicket looks good, so the decision. Hence wants to restrict India to as low a total as possible. Admits that they will miss Shakib and Tamim but have put that behind them. Informs that they are going with 4 bowlers, 2 of them being quick and Mohammad Naim making his debut tonight.
TOSS - It is time for the spin of the coin in the 1000TH T20I. Rohit Sharma flips the coin and Mahmudullah calls Heads. Heads it is. BANGLADESH ELECT TO CHASE.
PITCH REPORT - Murali Kartik says that the track looks very solid, very different to the original Kotla pitch. Sunil Gavaskar says that he has not seen a better looking Kotla pitch for ages. Feels that it is nice and hard, just a hint of green, just a hint of moisture and there is no dryness. Believes that spinners will not get any purchase.
WEATHER - The weather looks slightly better than it was in the afternoon, which seems slightly good news. It is still hazy though.
Cough. Sneeze. Wheeze. Oxygen masks, please. Ahhh... that is the condition in Delhi right now. Schools are shit, visibility is an issue but the first T20I between India and Bangladesh will take place at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. Well, that is good news for fans but let's pray for the players' health. Hello and warm welcome.