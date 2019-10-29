The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) on Tuesday announced the Twenty20 Internationals (T20I) and Test squads for the upcoming India tour, which begins with a three-match T20I series on November 3 in New Delhi. The T20I side will be led by Mahmudullah while Mominul Haque will lead the Test squad. While BCB hadn't announced their Test squad before, they were forced to name Shakib Al Hasan's replacement after he was suspended by the ICC for not reporting the "corrupt approaches on numerous occasions".

After the International Cricket Council (ICC) handed a two-year ban (one year suspended) to Bangladesh's Test and T20I skipper Shakib Al Hasan, he was ruled out of the upcoming India's tour.

Shakib was handed suspension after he "accepted three charges of breaching the ICC Anti-Corruption Code".

Taijul Islam has been named as the Shakib's in both Test and T20I squads.

Apart from naming Shakib's replacement, the BCB also made a couple of more changes to their T20I squad which was announced earlier this month.

Tamim Iqbal has been replaced by Mohammad Mithun after he decided to sit out of the series due to personal reasons.

Mohammad Saifuddin, who was ruled of the series with an injury, made way for Abu Haider Rony in the T20I side.

Talking about the Test side, fast bowler Mustafizur Rahman who was out with an injury will be strengthening their side in game's longest format.

T20I Squad: Mahmudullah (capt), Litton Kumer Das, Soumya Sarker, Naim Sheikh, Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Md Mithun, Afif Hossain, Musaddek Hossain Saikat, Aminul Islam Biplob, Arafat Sunny, Taijul Islam, Mustafizur Rahman, Shafiul Islam, Abu Hider Rony, Al Amin Hossain

Test Squad: Mominul Haque (capt), Shadman Islam, Imrul Kayes, Saif Hasan, Litton Kumer Das, Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Mahmud Ullah, Md Mithun, Musaddek Hossain Saikat, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taijul Islam, Nayeem Hasan, Mustafizur Rahman, Al-Amin Hossain, Abu Jayed Chowdhury Rahi, Ebadat Hossain