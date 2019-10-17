 
Bangladesh Announce Squad For Three-Match T20I Series Against India

Updated: 17 October 2019 20:45 IST

Bangladesh have gone with experience and recalled left-arm spinner Arafat Sunny and pace bowler Al-Amin Hossain in their 15-men squad for India tour.

Al-Amin Hossain last played for Bangladesh in India during the 2016 ICC World T20. © AFP

Bangladesh on Thursday recalled left-arm spinner Arafat Sunny and pace bowler Al-Amin Hossain to their 15-men squad for next month's three-match Twenty20 International (T20I) series against India. Sunny, 33, has not played for Bangladesh after he was suspended during the 2016 ICC World Twenty20 for an illegal bowling action. He was also arrested in January 2017 and spent two months in jail after posting intimate photos of his girlfriend on social media. Hossain, 29, last played for Bangladesh in India during the 2016 ICC World Twenty20.

"We have recalled Sunny because we need someone experienced for India, which is a tough country," said chief selector Minhajul Abedin.

"Al-Amin comes into the squad as some of our other fast bowlers are injured."

Opening batsman Tamim Iqbal also returned to the team after he took a break during the recent tri-series at home involving Afghanistan and Zimbabwe.

Batsmen Sabbir Rahman and Najmul Hossain, left-arm spinner Taijul Islam and  pacer Rubel Hossain, who were in the tri-series team, have been axed.

The series against India will start on November 3 with the first match at Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi.

Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Rajkot and Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium in Nagpur will host the other two matches on November 7 and 10 respectively. 

Squad:

Shakib Al Hasan (capt), Tamim Iqbal, Liton Das, Soumya Sarkar, Naim Sheikh, Mushfiqur Rahhim (wk), Mahmudullah Riyad, Afif Hossain, Musaddek Hossain, Aminul Islam Biplob, Arafat Sunny, Mohammad Saifuddin, Al-Amin Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman, Shafiul Islam.

