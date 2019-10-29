Ajinkya Rahane has set his sights on the upcoming two-Test series against Bangladesh after India's 3-0 clean sweep over South Africa earlier this month. The Indian Test team vice-captain shared a video of training "after spending some quality time with the family". Ajinkya Rahane recently became the proud father of a daughter . "After spending some quality time with the family, it's time to get back at the office. #TrainingOn," the 31-year-old batsman captioned the video on Twitter.

While Rahane tweeted an adorable picture with his wife and newborn daughter on October 7, fans were already aware of the news thanks to Harbhajan Singh's congratulatory tweet two days earlier.

Rahane captioned the picture with "hello" and a red heart emoji.

On October 5, Harbhajan Singh had tweeted: "Congratulations new daddy in town @ajinkyarahane88 hope Mum and lil princess are doing well.. fun part of life starts now ajju. #fatherhood."

In the three-match Test series against South Africa, Rahane accumulated 216 runs in four innings with the help of a century in the third Test in Ranchi.

Rahane brought up his 11th century in the longest format, smashing 14 boundaries and one six to reach the magical three-figure mark.

This was Rahane's first Test hundred at home in over three years. The last time he scored a hundred in the longest format against South Africa was back in 2015.

With the victory in Ranchi, India registered a record 11th Test series win at home.

Under the captaincy of Virat Kohli, the number one-ranked Indian Test team will how host Bangladesh for a two-match Test series, starting on November 14 in Indore.