 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
Cricket

Ajinkya Rahane, Wife Radhika Dhopavkar Share Adorable Picture Of Newborn Daughter On Twitter

Updated: 07 October 2019 17:20 IST

Ajinkya Rahane became the proud father of a daughter and took to Twitter to introduce her to his fans.

Ajinkya Rahane, Wife Radhika Dhopavkar Share Adorable Picture Of Newborn Daughter On Twitter
Ajinkya Rahane was playing the first Test on the day of his daughter's birth. © Twitter

Ajinkya Rahane became the proud father of a daughter and took to Twitter to introduce her to his fans and rest of the Twitterverse. While Ajinkya Rahane tweeted an adorable picture with his wife and newborn daughter, fans were already aware of the news thanks to Harbhajan Singh's congratulatory tweet on Saturday. The 31-year-old cricketer captioned the picture with "hello" and a red heart emoji. On October 5, Harbhajan Singh had tweeted: "Congratulations new daddy in town @ajinkyarahane88 hope Mum and lil princess are doing well.. fun part of life starts now ajju. #fatherhood."

On the day of his daughter's birth, Rahane was with the Indian team for the first Test against South Africa in Vizag. The match concluded on Sunday with India's 203-run win over South Africa. With this, India took a 1-0 lead in the three-match Test series.

Rahane lost his wicket for 15 runs in India's first innings total of 502 for seven declared, thanks to a double century by Mayank Agarwal and a 176-run knock by Rohit Sharma at the top of the order.

Spinner Ravichandran Ashwin claimed seven wickets on his Test comeback to help India bowl out South Africa for 431 despite centuries by Dean Elgar and Quinton de Kock.

In the second innings, Rahane was unbeaten on 27 along with skipper Virat Kohli not out on 31 when India declared their second innings for 323 for four.

By then, India had set a tough target of 395 runs for South Africa.

South Africa were bowled out for 191 as fast bowler Mohammed Shami and spinner Ravindra Jadeja claimed five and four wickets respectively.

With the win in Vizag, India consolidated their position at the top of the ICC World Boxing Championship points table, which they have topped since a 2-0 clean sweep against the West Indies in the Caribbean last month.

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article India India Cricket Team Harbhajan Singh Ajinkya Madhukar Rahane Ajinkya Rahane Cricket India vs South Africa, 1st Test
Get the latest India vs South Africa 2019 news, check out the India vs South Africa 2019 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more India vs South Africa 2019 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Ajinkya Rahane became the proud father of a daughter
  • Rahane took to Twitter to introduce her to his fans
  • On the day of his daughter's birth, Rahane was with the team in Vizag
Related Articles
India vs South Africa: Ajinkya Rahane Wants To Start Fresh Against South Africa After Fine Show In West Indies
India vs South Africa: Ajinkya Rahane Wants To Start Fresh Against South Africa After Fine Show In West Indies
Rohit Sharma Should Get More Chances In Test Cricket, Says Ajinkya Rahane
Rohit Sharma Should Get More Chances In Test Cricket, Says Ajinkya Rahane
Sachin Tendulkar Wishes Onam, Recalls "Special Interaction" With A Kerala Fan
Sachin Tendulkar Wishes Onam, Recalls "Special Interaction" With A Kerala Fan
Virat Kohli Insists Managing Jasprit Bumrah
Virat Kohli Insists Managing Jasprit Bumrah's Workload Is "Most Important" For World Test Championship
Jasprit Bumrah, Ajinkya Rahane Star As India Thrash West Indies By 318 Runs In First Test
Jasprit Bumrah, Ajinkya Rahane Star As India Thrash West Indies By 318 Runs In First Test
Advertisement

Advertisement

India Matches
All Matches

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 115
2 New ZealandNew Zealand 109
3 South AfricaSouth Africa 108
4 EnglandEngland 104
5 AustraliaAustralia 99
Last updated on: 05 October 2019

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.