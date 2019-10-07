Ajinkya Rahane, Wife Radhika Dhopavkar Share Adorable Picture Of Newborn Daughter On Twitter

Ajinkya Rahane became the proud father of a daughter and took to Twitter to introduce her to his fans and rest of the Twitterverse. While Ajinkya Rahane tweeted an adorable picture with his wife and newborn daughter, fans were already aware of the news thanks to Harbhajan Singh 's congratulatory tweet on Saturday. The 31-year-old cricketer captioned the picture with "hello" and a red heart emoji. On October 5, Harbhajan Singh had tweeted: "Congratulations new daddy in town @ajinkyarahane88 hope Mum and lil princess are doing well.. fun part of life starts now ajju. #fatherhood."

Congratulations new daddy in town @ajinkyarahane88 hope Mum and lil princess are doing well.. fun part of life starts now ajju. #fatherhood — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) October 5, 2019

On the day of his daughter's birth, Rahane was with the Indian team for the first Test against South Africa in Vizag. The match concluded on Sunday with India's 203-run win over South Africa. With this, India took a 1-0 lead in the three-match Test series.

Rahane lost his wicket for 15 runs in India's first innings total of 502 for seven declared, thanks to a double century by Mayank Agarwal and a 176-run knock by Rohit Sharma at the top of the order.

Spinner Ravichandran Ashwin claimed seven wickets on his Test comeback to help India bowl out South Africa for 431 despite centuries by Dean Elgar and Quinton de Kock.

In the second innings, Rahane was unbeaten on 27 along with skipper Virat Kohli not out on 31 when India declared their second innings for 323 for four.

By then, India had set a tough target of 395 runs for South Africa.

South Africa were bowled out for 191 as fast bowler Mohammed Shami and spinner Ravindra Jadeja claimed five and four wickets respectively.

With the win in Vizag, India consolidated their position at the top of the ICC World Boxing Championship points table, which they have topped since a 2-0 clean sweep against the West Indies in the Caribbean last month.