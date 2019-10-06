India vs South Africa 1st Match Records Most Sixes In A Test Match Ever

The first match between India vs South Africa in Vizag broke the world record for most sixes in a Test match ever. Dane Piedt registered the record 36th six in the Vizag Test after hitting Ravindra Jadeja for a maximum in the 35th over. The previous record for most sixes in Tests came in 2014-15 when the match between Pakistan and New Zealand in Sharjah recorded 35 maximums. Among the individual contributors, twin century scorer Rohit Sharma (13) hit the most number of sixes in this match.

India had hit 13 sixes in their first innings while South Africa had contributed with seven. In the second innings, India hit 14 maximums while South Africa managed merely three sixes so far.

India won the first Test in Vizag, taking a 1-0 lead in the three match series.

A win in the Vizag Test meant India began their home leg of World Test Championship with a win. They have maintained a 100 per cent record in the World Test Championship after clean sweeping the away series against the West Indies.

The final two Tests between India and South Africa will be played in Pune and Ranchi respectively.