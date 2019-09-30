 
Yuvraj Singh Comes Up With Sarcastic Reply As Harbhajan Singh Seeks Suitable No. 4 Batsman For India

Updated: 30 September 2019 19:34 IST

Yuvraj Singh made a sarcastic reply after Harbhajan Singh questioned why Suryakumar Yadav was not being picked despite scoring plenty of runs in the domestic cricket.

Yuvraj Singh came up with a sarcastic reply to Harbhajan Singh's tweet to solve India's No.4 conundrum. © AFP

Yuvraj Singh once again took a sarcastic dig at India's No. 4 conundrum saying the team's top order is so strong that it doesn't need a number four batsman. Yuvraj's reply came after his former teammate Harbhajan Singh questioned why Suryakumar Yadav was not being picked despite scoring plenty of runs in the domestic cricket. "Don't know why he doesn't get picked for India after scoring runs heavily in domestic cricket @surya_14kumar keep working hard.. your time will come,"Harbhajan Singh tweeted on Sunday. Replying to the veteran off-spinner's post, Yuvraj Singh replied, "Yaar I told you! They don't need a no 4. Top order is very strong".

Suryakumar Yadav impressed one and all with his performance in the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy, where he played a blistering knock of 81 off 31 balls against Chhattisgarh.

Suryakumar Yadav's quickfire knock helped Mumbai post 317/5 in 50 overs.  

All his efforts with the bat went in vain as Mumbai bowlers couldn't defend the total and lost the match by five wickets.

This was not the first time when Harbhajan and Yuvraj were involved in such a banter on social media.

Earlier this month, Yuvraj Singh had used the same words while replying to Harbhajan Singh's suggestion of giving Sanju Samson a chance at No. 4 in One Day Internationals (ODIs).

"Why not @IamSanjuSamson at number 4 in odi.. with good technique and good head on his shoulders.. well played today anyways against SA A," Harbhajan Singh had tweeted earlier this month.

Replying to the off-spinner's tweet, Yuvraj wrote, "Top order is very strong bro they don't need no 4 batsman".

Last week, Yuvraj Singh created a lot of uproar with an interview, in which he had questioned Team India's decision to exclude him even after he cleared the Yo-Yo Test.

Yuvraj had also questioned the treatment meted out to him and other senior players like Virender Sehwag and Zaheer Khan.

