 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
Cricket

"U-Turn In My Selection": Yuvraj Singh Fumes At Yo-Yo Test Fiasco

Updated: 27 September 2019 11:32 IST

Yuvraj Singh felt disappointed after not being picked in the Indian squad despite clearing the mandatory Yo-Yo test.

"U-Turn In My Selection": Yuvraj Singh Fumes At Yo-Yo Test Fiasco
Yuvraj Singh announced retirement from international cricket in June 2019. © AFP

Yuvraj Singh, former India all-rounder, had played a pivotal role in India's World Cup triumphs in 2007 and 2011 but had to stay away from international cricket for a long period due to cancer. Against all odds, he fought back and made a comeback into the Indian team. However, once the Yo-Yo test came into the fray, Yuvraj had to sit out and was asked to clear the test in order to be eligible for selection in the national team. While speaking to India Today, Yuvraj Singh fumed at the treatment meted out to him and others like Virender Sehwag and Zaheer Khan and also claimed that despite clearing  the Yo-Yo test, he was to prove his worth in domestic cricket. 

"I got injured and I was told to prepare for the Sri Lanka series. Then suddenly, the yo-yo test came into the picture. It was a u-turn in my selection. Suddenly I had to go back and prepare for the yo-yo test at the age of 36. Even after I cleared the yo-yo test, I was told to play domestic cricket," Yuvraj Singh said. 

The left-hander further added that it was the Yo-Yo test and what followed afterwards was all just a charade.

"They actually thought that I wouldn't be able to clear the test due to my age. And that it would be easy to decline me afterwards...yeah you can say it was an exercise in making excuses," Yuvraj added.

The 37-year-old all-rounder's last major appearance in an ICC event came during the Champions Trophy 2017. Yuvraj started the tournament with a quick half-century against arch-rivals Pakistan in a group stage match but failed to continue his good form in the latter half of the tournament.

Yuvraj was disappointed after being dropped from the team despite producing match-winning performances in "two out of eight-nine games" he played after that tournament.

"Never thought that I would be dropped after being the man of the match in 2 games out of the 8-9 I played after the Champions Trophy 2017," Yuvraj mentioned.

The former India all-rounder was also furious on the way, some players were treated at the fag end of their careers.

"I think it was unfortunate for a guy who has played 15-17 years of international cricket to not being made to sit down and being talked to. No one told me and no one told Virender Sehwag or Zaheer Khan either," Yuvraj added. 

"Whichever player it is, the person who is in-charge should sit down and talk with the player that we are looking at the youngsters and we've taken this step. This way, you do feel bad at the beginning but at least you give them the credit of being true to your face, which doesn't happen in Indian cricket. It has been like that forever almost," Yuvraj said.

Yuvraj concluded by saying that initially he used to take such things personally but now he has made peace with it.

"I have seen it happen to big names. Took it personally then but not now as there is a time for everything to move on and I have made my peace with it," Yuvraj concluded. 

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article India India Cricket Team Yuvraj Singh Yuvraj Singh Zaheer Khan Zaheer Khan Virender Sehwag Virender Sehwag Cricket
Get the latest India vs South Africa 2019 news, check out the India vs South Africa 2019 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more India vs South Africa 2019 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Yuvraj Singh announced retirement from all forms of cricket
  • Yuvraj claimed not picked despite clearing Yo-Yo test
  • Yuvraj was disappointed with how some big players were treated
Related Articles
MS Dhoni Retirement Speculations "Unfair", Says Yuvraj Singh
MS Dhoni Retirement Speculations "Unfair", Says Yuvraj Singh
"Stop Making Statements About Rishabh Pant In Media": Yuvraj Singh To Team Management
"Stop Making Statements About Rishabh Pant In Media": Yuvraj Singh To Team Management
Ravi Shastri Relives The Magic Of Yuvraj Singh
Ravi Shastri Relives The Magic Of Yuvraj Singh's Six Sixes Off Stuart Broad's Bowling
Yuvraj Singh Hit Six Sixes In One Over On This Day To Enter Record Books
Yuvraj Singh Hit Six Sixes In One Over On This Day To Enter Record Books
"India Don
"India Don't Need No. 4 Batsman": Yuvraj Singh Reacts To Harbhajan Singh's Suggestion
Advertisement

Advertisement

India Matches
All Matches

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 115
2 New ZealandNew Zealand 109
3 South AfricaSouth Africa 108
4 EnglandEngland 104
5 AustraliaAustralia 99
Last updated on: 16 September 2019

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.