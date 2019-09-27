Yuvraj Singh, former India all-rounder, had played a pivotal role in India's World Cup triumphs in 2007 and 2011 but had to stay away from international cricket for a long period due to cancer. Against all odds, he fought back and made a comeback into the Indian team. However, once the Yo-Yo test came into the fray, Yuvraj had to sit out and was asked to clear the test in order to be eligible for selection in the national team. While speaking to India Today , Yuvraj Singh fumed at the treatment meted out to him and others like Virender Sehwag and Zaheer Khan and also claimed that despite clearing the Yo-Yo test, he was to prove his worth in domestic cricket.

"I got injured and I was told to prepare for the Sri Lanka series. Then suddenly, the yo-yo test came into the picture. It was a u-turn in my selection. Suddenly I had to go back and prepare for the yo-yo test at the age of 36. Even after I cleared the yo-yo test, I was told to play domestic cricket," Yuvraj Singh said.

The left-hander further added that it was the Yo-Yo test and what followed afterwards was all just a charade.

"They actually thought that I wouldn't be able to clear the test due to my age. And that it would be easy to decline me afterwards...yeah you can say it was an exercise in making excuses," Yuvraj added.

The 37-year-old all-rounder's last major appearance in an ICC event came during the Champions Trophy 2017. Yuvraj started the tournament with a quick half-century against arch-rivals Pakistan in a group stage match but failed to continue his good form in the latter half of the tournament.

Yuvraj was disappointed after being dropped from the team despite producing match-winning performances in "two out of eight-nine games" he played after that tournament.

"Never thought that I would be dropped after being the man of the match in 2 games out of the 8-9 I played after the Champions Trophy 2017," Yuvraj mentioned.

The former India all-rounder was also furious on the way, some players were treated at the fag end of their careers.

"I think it was unfortunate for a guy who has played 15-17 years of international cricket to not being made to sit down and being talked to. No one told me and no one told Virender Sehwag or Zaheer Khan either," Yuvraj added.

"Whichever player it is, the person who is in-charge should sit down and talk with the player that we are looking at the youngsters and we've taken this step. This way, you do feel bad at the beginning but at least you give them the credit of being true to your face, which doesn't happen in Indian cricket. It has been like that forever almost," Yuvraj said.

Yuvraj concluded by saying that initially he used to take such things personally but now he has made peace with it.

"I have seen it happen to big names. Took it personally then but not now as there is a time for everything to move on and I have made my peace with it," Yuvraj concluded.