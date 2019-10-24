Virat Kohli has been rested for the three-match Twenty20 International (T20I) series against Bangladesh starting from November 3. Rohit Sharma will lead the 15-member squad, the Board of Control For Cricket in India (BCCI) announced on Thursday. Kerala wicketkeeper Sanju Samson has been included in the squad for the T20I series against Bangladesh. Samson had recently notched up a double century in the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2019 against Goa. All-rounder Shivam Dube earned his maiden call-up in the T20I squad for the home series against Bangladesh. Virat Kohli will return to lead the side in the two-Test series.

India's squad for T20I series against Bangladesh: Rohit Sharma (c), Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Sanju Samson, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Rishabh Pant (wk), Washington Sundar, Krunal Pandya, Yuzvendra Chahal, Rahul Chahar, Deepak Chahar, Khaleel Ahmed, Shivam Dube, Shardul Thakur

India's squad for Test series against Bangladesh: Virat Kohli (c), Rohit Sharma, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Hanuma Vihari, Saha (wk), R Jadeja, R Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Umesh Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Shubman Gill, Rishabh Pant

The T20I series between India and Bangladesh will begin on November 3 in New Delhi. The second T20I will be played on November 7 in Rajkot and the third match is slated to take place in Nagpur on November 10.

The Test series will begin from November 14 in Indore. The second Test will be played at the Eden Gardens from November 22. It will be a part of the World Test Championship, which India are leading with 240 points at the moment.