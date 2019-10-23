 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
Cricket

India vs Bangladesh: Federation Of International Cricketers' Associations Backs Bangladesh Strike

Updated: 23 October 2019 13:16 IST

The walk-off began on Monday and includes several members of the national squad, casting doubt on Bangladesh's tour of India due to start in early November.

India vs Bangladesh: Federation Of International Cricketers
Federation of International Cricketers' Associations praised the players "for taking a stand together". © AFP

Cricket's global players' representative group has lent its support to Bangladesh players in their unprecedented strike over pay and benefits. The walk-off began on Monday and includes several members of the national squad, casting doubt on Bangladesh's tour of India due to start in early November. The Federation of International Cricketers' Associations praised the players "for taking a stand together in order to secure fair conditions," the body's executive chairman Tony Irish said in a statement late on Tuesday.

"This has happened despite the challenging environment for players to collectivize in Bangladesh and it is a clear indication of the need for change in the way players are treated in what we regard as an important cricket country."

Announced by national Test and Twenty20 captain Shakib Al Hasan, the strike follows increasing criticism from players that the Bangladesh Cricket Board is not sharing its wealth.

Their demands include a 50 percent pay hike for first-class players, the expansion of national pay contracts, increased match fees in domestic four-day and 50-over games, and better benefits for grounds staff.

But in his first reaction after the strike, Bangladesh Cricket Board president Nazmul Hassan called it a "conspiracy" unrelated to pay.

"I don't believe they are doing it for money. There may be some other reasons, part of a plan, a conspiracy to destabilise cricket," Hassan said Tuesday.

"The basic objective of this strike is to spoil the camp and India tour, some outsiders are working on this," he added.

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article India India Cricket Team Bangladesh Bangladesh Cricket Team Cricket Shakib Al Hasan Shakib Al Hasan
Get the latest India vs South Africa 2019 news, check out the India vs South Africa 2019 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more India vs South Africa 2019 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Cricket's global players' group has lent its support to Bangladesh team
  • The walk-off began on Monday
  • It cast doubt on Bangladesh's tour of India due to start in November
Related Articles
Ex-BCB President Claims Corruption In Bangladesh Cricket After Players
Ex-BCB President Claims Corruption In Bangladesh Cricket After Players' Strike
Bangladesh Cricket Board President Nazmul Hassan Hopeful India Tour Will Go As Per Plan
Bangladesh Cricket Board President Nazmul Hassan Hopeful India Tour Will Go As Per Plan
Players
Players' Strike "Nothing But Blackmailing", Says Bangladesh Cricket Board Director Ahead Of India Tour
Bangladesh More Experienced Than South Africa, Can
Bangladesh More Experienced Than South Africa, Can't Be Taken Lightly In T20Is: VVS Laxman
Virat Kohli "Can Take A Call" Whether He Wants To Rest Or Play T20Is Against Bangladesh, Says Sourav Ganguly
Virat Kohli "Can Take A Call" Whether He Wants To Rest Or Play T20Is Against Bangladesh, Says Sourav Ganguly
Advertisement

Advertisement

India Matches
All Matches

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 119
2 New ZealandNew Zealand 109
3 EnglandEngland 104
4 South AfricaSouth Africa 102
5 AustraliaAustralia 99
Last updated on: 22 October 2019

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.