India have begun their final phase of preparation for the 2026 T20 World Cup on a strong note. In the first T20I against South Africa on Tuesday, India won by 101 runs. Overall, the current Indian T20I team doesn't need a lot of fixing ahead of the T20 World Cup 2026 in February-March, but the lack of runs from skipper Suryakumar Yadav's bat is a growing concern. Vice-captain Shubman Gill could also do with a few runs. Former India star Deep Dasgupta says India has been missing Suryakumar Yadav for a long time now on a consistent basis. His last T20I half-century came in October 2024 against Bangladesh. In fact, in his last 15 T20I innings, Suryakumar has crossed 25 on just two occasions.

"The win last night showed how good India is, especially when it is not a watch-the-ball, hit-the-ball pitch (Cuttack was a sticky surface). It says a lot about their depth," Dasgupta told news agency PTI.

"(On SKY and Gill) I would not say it is a concern, but ideally you would want to see them get runs. Once you start thinking about runs, the chances are you won't bat freely. With Surya, it is not just one series; we have not seen the best of him since he took over the captaincy last year."

Suryakumar Yadav urged his teammates to remain on the fearless cricket path, and was happy to see the batting depth rescuing the team against South Africa in the first T20I on Tuesday. Hardik Pandya smashed a sparkling unbeaten 28-ball 59 as India posted 175 for six before bowling out South Africa for 74 in 12.3 overs for a 101-run win.

"I said at the toss that we were 50:50 but happy to bat. At 48 for 3 and to get 175 was great. We thought we would get to 160, but 175 was unbelievable," Suryakumar said during the post-match presentation.

India were 104 for five before making a recovery to post a fighting total.

"With 7-8 batters, there will be days when the other batters cover it up. We want everyone to be fearless and enjoy their batting," he added.

Explaining Pandya's absence from the powerplay bowling duties, the India skipper said: "I think Arshdeep and Bumrah were the perfect bowlers in the powerplay. Hardik coming back later on, him coming back from injury, we had to take care of him."