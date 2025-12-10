A revision of contracts for Indian superstars Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, along with those of women players in domestic cricket, will be discussed during the Annual General Meeting of the BCCI's apex council on December 22. The 31st AGM of the apex council will be held online, where decisions are expected on the contracts of Kohli and Rohit, both of whom have retired from Tests and T20Is over the past year and now feature only in ODI cricket.

In that context, India's Test and ODI captain Shubman Gill could be placed in the A-plus category, alongside senior all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja, who was appointed vice-captain for the last Test assignment, and ace fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah.

Among other matters, a revision of payments for umpires and match referees, along with an update on the board's digital properties, will also be discussed.

It will be the first AGM of the apex council since changes among officials in the BCCI, with Mithun Manhas becoming the board's president and Raghuram Bhatt named treasurer in September, while Devajit Saikia and Prabhtej Singh Bhatia were appointed secretary and joint secretary.

The board's last elections also saw Saurashtra Cricket Association president Jaydev Shah come on board as a councillor.

Virat Kohli's push to regain the top ODI batter spot received a boost as he moved up to the second place in the latest ICC rankings released on Wednesday.

Kohli hasn't held the No.1 position for ODI batters since he was displaced by Pakistan's Babar Azam in April 2021.

But the right-hander is closing in on the top spot following his superb recent efforts for India in the three-match ODI series against South Africa.

The 37-year-old was adjudged Player of the Series for his 302 runs across the three matches and he was duly rewarded on the latest set of rankings as he improved two places to second overall behind teammate Rohit Sharma.

Rohit amassed 146 runs across the series to hold on to his spot at the top of the rankings, with Kohli closing to within eight rating points on the back of his unbeaten innings of 65 not out in the series finale in Visakhapatnam.

It helped India clinch the three-match series 2-1.